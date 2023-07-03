What to do (and where to see fireworks) on July 4 in Baltimore

Don’t want to spend your Fourth of July holiday in the house? Here are options for different events to check out and places to go to watch the fireworks.
AVAM’s 4th of July Pet Parade and Animal Talent Show
Start your holiday off right with some pet love. The American Visionary Art Museum is inviting you and your pet companion to dress up in patriotic gear and participate in a parade and talent show. A moment of silence will also be held in honor of the pets and people “we have lost in the pursuit of freedom,” according to the AVAM website.
Time: 8:30 a.m. for registration, 9:00 a.m. for the parade and talent show.
Location: American Visionary Art Museum (800 Key Highway)
Cost: Free.
Family friendly? Yup.
Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival
The Black-led and -founded festival was launched to celebrate the historic community that is Cherry Hill. The festival will have vendors, food trucks, live music, exhibits and a fireworks show overlooking the Patapsco River. (There are online offerings, too, if you don’t feel like spending your holiday in the elements.)
Time: 1 p.m., with fireworks scheduled for 9:30 p.m.
Location: Middle Branch Park (3301 Waterview Ave.)
Cost: Free.
Family friendly? Yup.
Independence Day Celebration
The Baltimore Museum of Industry is offering a front-row seat to waterfront views and a fireworks display at their family-friendly fundraiser. The event includes museum admission and live music from Ken & Brad Kolodner. You can also bring your own food and drinks.
Time: 6 to 10 p.m., with fireworks around 9 p.m.
Location: Baltimore Museum of Industry (1415 Key Highway)
Cost: Tickets are $95 and include a parking spot.
Family friendly? Yup!
Fourth of July at the Inner Harbor
The Fourth of July festivities at the Inner Harbor will be an all-day affair. The eventful day will be filled with entertainers, street performers, DJs and food. The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Music Director Designate Jonathon Heyward, will also perform a concert at 8 p.m. in Rash Field Park, followed by fireworks.
Time: 3 to 10 p.m., with fireworks around 9:15 p.m.
Location: Inner Harbor Amphitheater (200 E. Pratt St.)
Cost: Free.
Family friendly? Yup.