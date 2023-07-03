What to do (and where to see fireworks) on July 4 in Baltimore

Don’t want to spend your Fourth of July holiday in the house? Here are options for different events to check out and places to go to watch the fireworks.

AVAM’s 4th of July Pet Parade and Animal Talent Show

Start your holiday off right with some pet love. The American Visionary Art Museum is inviting you and your pet companion to dress up in patriotic gear and participate in a parade and talent show. A moment of silence will also be held in honor of the pets and people “we have lost in the pursuit of freedom,” according to the AVAM website.