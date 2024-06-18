Juneteenth is quite different from most other holidays. But that’s because there are so many ways to recognize Black independence and freedom without fireworks or presents. From happy hours to cookouts, music festivals to art exhibits, there’s no wrong way to celebrate the day that recognizes Black culture and commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Support Black communities and enjoy all Baltimore has to offer on June 19 with the events below.

If you’ve been looking for a cookout, look no further. The Sacred Space is providing the tunes, the food and vibes with their Juneteenth event. If you’re feeling a little creative, you can also buy a spot in the sip and paint class that starts at 6 p.m., which comes with a pre-sketched canvas for you to customize.

Time: The cookout is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the class is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: 3524 Keswick Road.

Cost: Free to come out, and around $40 for the paint class.

NOLA Seafood & Spirits is the spot for hip-hop and R&B purists this Juneteenth. DJ WildChild DNA will spin a special set in a happy hour celebration across two floors and three bars. There will be drink specials as well as access to the kitchen menu, so whether you’re there for the seafood, a few drinks or just the remixes and B-sides, there’s something for everyone.

Time: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: 36 E. Cross St.

Cost: Free entry with RSVP.

Tapville Social in Columbia is getting crafty with their commemoration. Celebrate and sip on a signature cocktail while you create your very own candle with loved ones. If you’re looking for a relaxed and low-key experience this year, this could be the perfect spot.

Time: 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Location: 10300 Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia.

Cost: $65, plus fees.

The Reginald F. Lewis Museum is spending the day celebrating generations of artistic Black voices with a handful of festivities this year blending celebration and education. Their Juneteenth event includes an emancipation artist talk and block quilt-making featuring story quilter, Joan M. E. Gaither. There will also be a jubilee concert with the Carter Legacy Singers, youth monologues and a film screening followed by a panel discussing visions of reparations.

Time: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: 830 E. Pratt St.

Cost: Free.

The music lovers won’t want to miss this festival that embraces community and passion for rhythm and soul at the Baltimore Museum of Industry. The Rhythm Liberation Festival will host flea market vendors, a vinyl swap, jam sessions and cyphers, creative workshops and live performances. There’ll even be a spot for the kids, so you can definitely bring the family out for the day.

Time: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: 1415 Key Highway.

Cost: Free.

Don’t worry if you find yourself stuck at home for the holiday, as you’ll still be able to join in and celebrate from your living room. CNN will be airing its third annual Juneteenth special, with Victor Blackwell, network correspondent and Baltimore native, set to host the commemorative program. The hourlong special, which will also be simultaneously broadcast on OWN, will feature talks and musical performances with Patti LaBelle, Smokey Robinson and John Legend.

Time: 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.