This weekend in Baltimore boasts major concerts, various festivals and even a Mr. Boh lookalike contest. Charm City, indeed.
Thursday, Aug. 14
COLAB: Art and Music from Baltimore and Beyond
It’s the final weekend to see a number of art exhibits in the city, including the Eubie Blake Cultural Center’s audible presentation of loaned items from Black artist collections, which span many styles and subjects. Guests are encouraged to bring Bluetooth listening devices. Runs through Wednesday.
Other exhibits to catch this weekend before they’re gone: The Baltimore Museum of Art’s “Earth as Medium: Extracting Art from Nature” and the Peale’s “Of Yesterday + Tomorrow,” both of which run through Sunday.
Time: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday
Price: Free
Location: Eubie Blake Cultural Center (847 N. Howard St.)
Family friendly? Yes
Best of Baltimore Party
Baltimore Magazine celebrates its 50th “Best of Baltimore” issue with this annual bash at M&T Bank Stadium, where attendees will wear their most shimmery “golden-hour threads,” per the invitation. Expect tons of food and drink options from the winners and a lively DJ set from the folks behind the Love Groove Festival.
Time: 7-11 p.m.
Price: $151.23
Location: M&T Bank Stadium (1101 Russell St.)
Family friendly? Leave this one to the adults
Friday, Aug. 15
Katy Perry
The multiplatinum astro passenger’s “The Lifetimes Tour” stops by CFG Bank Arena with opener Rebecca Black. (Yes, that Rebecca Black.)
Time: 6 p.m.
Price: $78.80-$370.65
Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)
Family friendly? All ages
Cypress Hill and Atmosphere
Pier Six Pavilion welcomes this lineup of hip-hop veterans that includes Cypress Hill, Atmosphere, Peabody Institute visiting professor Lupe Fiasco and the Pharcyde.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Price: $54.50-$127.50
Location: Pier Six Pavilion (731 Eastern Ave.)
Family friendly? Is the “Dank Daze of Summer Tour” for kids? You tell me, parents.
Hopfest
For the beer drinker who’s never met an India Pale Ale they haven’t loved, craft beer haven Max’s Taphouse will be serving more than 60 varieties of the hoppiest IPAs, double IPAs and triple IPAs they can find from Friday to Sunday.
Time: Bar opens 11:30 a.m. Friday-Sunday
Price: Free to enter
Location: Max’s Taphouse (737 S. Broadway)
Family friendly? Kids can come early but Max’s requests no patrons under 21 after 5 p.m.
Parmalee
“Take My Name” country quartet Parmalee headlines the next Hot Country Nights outdoors concert at Power Plant Live!
Also nearby: Periphery, the D.C. progressive metal act, performs at Nevermore Hall (8 p.m.), formerly Rams Head Live!, for the new downtown venue’s grand opening celebration.
Time: 6 p.m.
Price: $27.33
Location: Power Plant Live! (34 Market Place)
Family friendly? 18+
Saturday, Aug. 16
Union Collective Coffee Fest
Whether coffee is a lifelong obsession or a more recent interest, Vent Coffee’s third annual festival at Union Collective will have something for any coffee enthusiast, including competitions to brew the best cups, a modern roasting demo and even a fashion show. There will also be plenty of coffee-flavored treats — ice cream, beer, spirits and more — for sale.
Time: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Price: Free to enter
Location: Union Collective (1700 W. 41st St.)
Family friendly? Yes
Charm City Wellness Expo
Move more, feel better. This free event features fitness classes, cooking demos, wellness vendors and a live DJ. Pigtown Climbs will also be on-site for rock wall climbing.
Time: Noon-4 p.m.
Price: Free to attend. Goat yoga costs $26.90.
Location: Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center (201 Reedbird Ave.)
Family friendly? Yes
Whiskey on the Waterfront
Bring the family (pups included) to Baltimore Peninsula for the latest edition of Sagamore Spirit Distillery’s outdoor concert series. This month’s show is a collaboration with the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter, while local on-site vendors will include Bmore Greek, Little Miner Taco and more. Joi Carter performs 1-5 p.m.
Time: Noon-6 p.m.
Price: Free
Location: Sagamore Spirit Distillery (301 E. Cromwell St.)
Family friendly? Yes
Mr. Boh Lookalike Contest
Timothée Chalamet … Paul Mescal … Jeremy Allen White … frankly, when it comes to a celebrity lookalike competition, they’re all small potatoes.
But on Saturday afternoon, National Bohemian celebrates the beer’s 140th anniversary at R. House with a Mr. Boh lookalike contest, live music and an appearance by the mustachioed mascot himself.
Time: 2 p.m.
Price: Free
Location: R. House (301 W. 29th St.)
Family friendly? 21+
The Baltimore Toy Theatre Festival
This inaugural event celebrates tiny theater — the type that can fit on a tabletop — with performances and workshops at Le Mondo and Current Space.
Time: Starts at 9 p.m.
Price: $15-$25 sliding scale for performances
Location: Le Mondo (406 N. Howard St.) and Current Space (421 N. Howard St.)
Family friendly? Yes
Mess Fest
The name says it all. Make a joyful mess at this annual two-day celebration of slimy, sticky science experiments — including an eruption of 50 bottles filled with soda and Mentos candy in honor of the Maryland Science Center’s 50th anniversary.
Time: Noon-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
Price: Free with admission
Location: Maryland Science Center (601 Light St.)
Family friendly? Yes
Nocturnal Adventures
This guided hike at Lake Roland Park will give attendees a better understanding of how local animals thrive at night.
Time: 8:30-9:30 p.m.
Price: $6
Location: Lake Roland (1000 Lakeside Dr.)
Family friendly? Yes
Sunday, Aug. 17
School of Rock Towson
Support the next generation of rockers as School of Rock Towson students perform punk, ’80s and Metallica songs at this morning showcase.
Time: 10 a.m.
Price: Free
Location: Metro Baltimore (1700 N. Charles St.)
Family friendly? Yes
Just announced
“Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver headlines the Lyric on Dec. 30. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.
Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton will perform at CFG Bank Arena on March 27. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.
Comedian Jim Gaffigan added a third night to his run at the Lyric. Tickets go on sale for the Nov. 13 show at 10 a.m. Friday.
