It’s time to fill your social calendar again.

This weekend in Baltimore boasts major concerts, various festivals and even a Mr. Boh lookalike contest. Charm City, indeed.

Thursday, Aug. 14

COLAB: Art and Music from Baltimore and Beyond

It’s the final weekend to see a number of art exhibits in the city, including the Eubie Blake Cultural Center’s audible presentation of loaned items from Black artist collections, which span many styles and subjects. Guests are encouraged to bring Bluetooth listening devices. Runs through Wednesday.

Other exhibits to catch this weekend before they’re gone: The Baltimore Museum of Art’s “Earth as Medium: Extracting Art from Nature” and the Peale’s “Of Yesterday + Tomorrow,” both of which run through Sunday.

Time: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday

Price: Free

Location: Eubie Blake Cultural Center (847 N. Howard St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Best of Baltimore Party

Baltimore Magazine celebrates its 50th “Best of Baltimore” issue with this annual bash at M&T Bank Stadium, where attendees will wear their most shimmery “golden-hour threads,” per the invitation. Expect tons of food and drink options from the winners and a lively DJ set from the folks behind the Love Groove Festival.

Time: 7-11 p.m.

Price: $151.23

Location: M&T Bank Stadium (1101 Russell St.)

Family friendly? Leave this one to the adults

Friday, Aug. 15

Katy Perry

The multiplatinum astro passenger’s “The Lifetimes Tour” stops by CFG Bank Arena with opener Rebecca Black. (Yes, that Rebecca Black.)

Time: 6 p.m.

Price: $78.80-$370.65

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Family friendly? All ages

Cypress Hill and Atmosphere

Pier Six Pavilion welcomes this lineup of hip-hop veterans that includes Cypress Hill, Atmosphere, Peabody Institute visiting professor Lupe Fiasco and the Pharcyde.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Price: $54.50-$127.50

Location: Pier Six Pavilion (731 Eastern Ave.)

Family friendly? Is the “Dank Daze of Summer Tour” for kids? You tell me, parents.

Hopfest

For the beer drinker who’s never met an India Pale Ale they haven’t loved, craft beer haven Max’s Taphouse will be serving more than 60 varieties of the hoppiest IPAs, double IPAs and triple IPAs they can find from Friday to Sunday.

Time: Bar opens 11:30 a.m. Friday-Sunday

Price: Free to enter

Location: Max’s Taphouse (737 S. Broadway)

Family friendly? Kids can come early but Max’s requests no patrons under 21 after 5 p.m.

Parmalee

“Take My Name” country quartet Parmalee headlines the next Hot Country Nights outdoors concert at Power Plant Live!

Also nearby: Periphery, the D.C. progressive metal act, performs at Nevermore Hall (8 p.m.), formerly Rams Head Live!, for the new downtown venue’s grand opening celebration.

Time: 6 p.m.

Price: $27.33

Location: Power Plant Live! (34 Market Place)

Family friendly? 18+

Saturday, Aug. 16

Union Collective Coffee Fest

Whether coffee is a lifelong obsession or a more recent interest, Vent Coffee’s third annual festival at Union Collective will have something for any coffee enthusiast, including competitions to brew the best cups, a modern roasting demo and even a fashion show. There will also be plenty of coffee-flavored treats — ice cream, beer, spirits and more — for sale.

Time: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Price: Free to enter

Location: Union Collective (1700 W. 41st St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Charm City Wellness Expo

Move more, feel better. This free event features fitness classes, cooking demos, wellness vendors and a live DJ. Pigtown Climbs will also be on-site for rock wall climbing.

Time: Noon-4 p.m.

Price: Free to attend. Goat yoga costs $26.90.

Location: Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center (201 Reedbird Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

Whiskey on the Waterfront

Bring the family (pups included) to Baltimore Peninsula for the latest edition of Sagamore Spirit Distillery’s outdoor concert series. This month’s show is a collaboration with the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter, while local on-site vendors will include Bmore Greek, Little Miner Taco and more. Joi Carter performs 1-5 p.m.

Time: Noon-6 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Sagamore Spirit Distillery (301 E. Cromwell St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Mr. Boh Lookalike Contest

Timothée Chalamet … Paul Mescal … Jeremy Allen White … frankly, when it comes to a celebrity lookalike competition, they’re all small potatoes.

But on Saturday afternoon, National Bohemian celebrates the beer’s 140th anniversary at R. House with a Mr. Boh lookalike contest, live music and an appearance by the mustachioed mascot himself.

Time: 2 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: R. House (301 W. 29th St.)

Family friendly? 21+

The Baltimore Toy Theatre Festival

This inaugural event celebrates tiny theater — the type that can fit on a tabletop — with performances and workshops at Le Mondo and Current Space.

Time: Starts at 9 p.m.

Price: $15-$25 sliding scale for performances

Location: Le Mondo (406 N. Howard St.) and Current Space (421 N. Howard St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Mess Fest

The name says it all. Make a joyful mess at this annual two-day celebration of slimy, sticky science experiments — including an eruption of 50 bottles filled with soda and Mentos candy in honor of the Maryland Science Center’s 50th anniversary.

Time: Noon-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Price: Free with admission

Location: Maryland Science Center (601 Light St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Nocturnal Adventures

This guided hike at Lake Roland Park will give attendees a better understanding of how local animals thrive at night.

Time: 8:30-9:30 p.m.

Price: $6

Location: Lake Roland (1000 Lakeside Dr.)

Family friendly? Yes

Sunday, Aug. 17

School of Rock Towson

Support the next generation of rockers as School of Rock Towson students perform punk, ’80s and Metallica songs at this morning showcase.

Time: 10 a.m.

Price: Free

Location: Metro Baltimore (1700 N. Charles St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Just announced

“Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver headlines the Lyric on Dec. 30. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.

Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton will perform at CFG Bank Arena on March 27. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan added a third night to his run at the Lyric. Tickets go on sale for the Nov. 13 show at 10 a.m. Friday.