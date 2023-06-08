What to do this weekend, from Kevin Hart on tour to a Pride disco party

June is now in full swing so there will be no shortage of events to attend this weekend. Here are some of our top choices — including many indoor options, in case you are trying to avoid venturing out in the haze.

Friday, June 9

Pints in the Park

Free live music and drink specials? Sounds like the perfect start to a weekend. Join Downtown Partnership’s Pints in the Park for their Friday happy hour and hear music by the Janine Wilson Band. Children are welcome, and attendees are encouraged to bring their dogs.

Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

Location: Center Plaza (100 N. Charles St.)

Cost: Entry is free, and if you register in advance, you get a free drink ticket for canned wine or draft beer from Guilford Hall Brewery.

Family friendly? Yup!

Classic: A Pride Disco Party

In celebration of Pride Month, Chesapeake Shakespeare Company is putting on a disco party. The event will be hosted by poet Mecca Verdell and will feature live performances from local talent as well as plenty of dancing. To top off the fun, there will be a Shakespeare-themed drag/costume contest, where winners will receive tickets to the company’s upcoming run of “Macbeth.”

Time: 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Location: Chesapeake Shakespeare Company Theater (7 S. Calvert St.)

Cost: $10; tickets can be purchased here.

Family friendly? The party doesn’t end until midnight, so you may not want to bring the kids!

Saturday, June 10

Superhero Science

Want to become a superhero for a few hours? Checkout the Maryland Science Center this weekend. Visitors can learn the science behind some of the most iconic superpowers and even put them to the test. Head over to their website for more information.

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Location: Maryland Science Center (601 Light St.)

Cost: Admission is free for members, $26.95 for non-member adults and $20.95 for children.

Family friendly? It’s encouraged!

Sour Fest 2023

Max’s Taphouse will be hosting Sour Fest 2023, where visitors will have the opportunity try more than 65 different beers. In an effort to encourage visitors to drink local, roughly one-third of the featured beers will be from Maryland breweries. If you’d like a full list of drafts you can expect to enjoy, look here.

Time: 11:30 a.m. on June 9, 10 and 11

Location: Max’s Taphouse (733 S. Broadway)

Cost: Entry is free, but you’ll have to purchase beer.

Family friendly? Would you want to bring your children with you while you enjoy beer all day?

Sunday, June 11

Kevin Hart’s ‘Reality Check’ Tour

Star comedian Kevin Hart will be in town for two live shows this Sunday. Visitors can expect to get some hearty laughs, enjoy quality drinks and probably lose a good amount of money before and/or after the shows, which take place at Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover.

Time: 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Location: Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland (7002 Arundel Mills Circle)

Cost: As of Wednesday evening, the cheapest tickets were $199, so act fast!

Family friendly? No, the event is only for those 21 and older.

‘Frozen’

The musical version of Disney’s popular 2013 animated film will make its Maryland stop at the Hippodrome Theatre on its nationwide tour. The live show will feature songs from the original film as well as new tracks from an expanded score. As someone who has seen the original with my younger family members, I’m sure attendees will be leaving the event with at least one or two songs stuck in their heads.

Time: 8 p.m. on June 9; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on June 10; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on June 11

Location: The Hippodrome Theatre (12 N. Eutaw St.)

Cost: Tickets range in cost depending on dates and seat locations.