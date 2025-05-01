Does it get any better than the first weekend of May in Baltimore?

With a stacked lineup that includes annual favorites like the Kinetic Sculpture Race, Flower Mart and Asia North, there’s nowhere we’d rather be.

Thursday, May 1

Baker Artist Awards Live Arts Finalist Showcase

This year’s music and performing arts finalists for the Greater Baltimore Cultural Alliance’s Baker Artist Awards — including cellist Lavena Johanson, Super City frontman Daniel Ryan and more — show off their talents.

Time: 6 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Current Space (421 Tyson St.)

Family friendly? Yes.

Daphne Eckman

“Methodical and fearless, how you hang my moon so high / I’m lost inside your orbit, my moon with good girl vibes,” Daphne Eckman sings on “Good Girl,” her 2024 single that packs an emotional wallop without ever turning up the volume. Hear more from the Annapolis-based singer-songwriter when she headlines the Ottobar. Baltimore’s Eyas and Jobie will also perform.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $26.31

Location: The Ottobar (2549 N. Howard St.)

Family friendly? It’s an all-ages show.

Friday, May 2

Flower Mart

For many Baltimoreans, it’s not truly spring until they grab a lemon stick at the city’s oldest free public festival. The two-day celebration of flowers, plants and the general greening of Baltimore features live music, food, crafts vendors, workshops, lectures and more.

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Price: Free

Location: Mount Vernon Place and Washington Monument (699 N. Charles St.)

Family friendly? Yes.

Flower Mart attendees enjoy lemon sticks in May 2023. (Carl Schmidt for The Baltimore Banner)

Asia North Exhibition and Festival

The opening event of this monthlong festival for the Charles North neighborhood and its Koreatown showcases art works from 25 local and regional artists across various Station North locations.

Time: 5-9 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: 16 W. North Ave., Motor House, Club Car, Currency Studio, Mobtown Ballroom & Cafe

Family friendly? Yes.

HART Festival

The Hamilton Art Festival takes over Harford Road in Hamilton for three days of music performances, art exhibitions, author readings and more. Participating groups include Beer and Ballet, Highwire Improv and the Argentine Tango Space Project, among others.

Time: Begins 4 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday

Price: Free

Location: Various locations along Harford Road (Hamilton Gallery, Strand Theater, New Unity Baptist Church and more)

Family friendly? Yes.

Maryland Cannabis Convention

As the marijuana industry grows, so does the market for new products, services and trends. This two-day trade show brings these emerging businesses under one roof to educate consumers and make networking connections between business owners and vendors. Just don’t expect to buy any cannabis products — it’s not that kind of event.

Time: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Price: $30 for two-day pass

Location: Baltimore Convention Center (1 W. Pratt St.)

Family friendly? 18+ unless accompanied by an adult.

Maryland Film Festival Day

The state’s inaugural Film Festival Day honors the local film community’s commitment to bringing memorable stories to the screen. One highlight: a Friday sneak peek of “Stealing Cars,” a Baltimore-made movie about Matias, a teenage car thief who, upon his return to the city, faces the trauma from his past.

Time: Starts 7 p.m. Friday; 11:30 a.m. Saturday

Price: Event passes range $22-$40

Location: SNF Parkway Theatre (5 W. North Ave.)

Family friendly? Depends on which films you see.

Charm City Night Market

This monthly market hosted by Charm City Artists includes more than 20 local vendors, live music and food from Arepi, which sells Venezuelan street food.

Time: 6-10 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Sound Garden (1414 Thames St.)

Family friendly? Yes.

The Natty Brohs

The classic rock cover band kicks off the third annual Rotunda Rocks, a free weekly concert series outside the Rotunda shopping center in Hampden. Bring your pets — proceeds from beverage sales benefit the Maryland SPCA. Runs through Oct 3.

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: The Plaza at the Rotunda (711 W. 40th St.)

Family friendly? Yes.

Saturday, May 3

The 25th Kinetic Sculpture Race

New to Baltimore and curious what makes the city so delightfully weird and, yes, charming? The annual Kinetic Sculpture Race is the ideal place to start. Hosted by the American Visionary Art Museum, local teams race their eye-catching, human-powered works of art all over the city through sand, mud, hills and other treacherous terrain. A must-see event for any Baltimorean.

Time: Pre-race events start at 8 a.m. Race begins at 10 a.m. Awards ceremony at AVAM’s Sculpture Barn starts at 6 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: American Visionary Art Museum (800 Key Highway). Follow along with the sculptures or camp out at viewing spots like Canton Waterfront Park, Patterson Park and more. Check out the race’s website for more information (including a map).

Family friendly? You bet.

Linkin Park

Now fronted by Dead Sara’s Emily Armstrong, the Grammy-winning hard rock act brings its “From Zero” world tour to CFG Bank Arena. “Blood // Water” singer-songwriter-rapper Grandson opens.

Time: 6 p.m.

Price: $107.80-$254.30

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Family friendly? It’s an all-ages show.

Legislative Forum Theatre Festival

This interactive performance explores housing insecurity, homelessness and other socioeconomic issues. A collaboration with Joy Baltimore, independent artist Lolah and Project PLASE, the performance aims to not only entertain but find innovative solutions for stubborn problems.

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Baltimore Center Stage (700 N. Calvert St.)

Family friendly? Yes.

Fortune Feimster

Fresh off her Netflix stand-up special, “Crushing It,” the comedian and “Mindy Project” actress headlines the Lyric.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $39.20-$52.51

Location: The Lyric (140 W. Mount Royal Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, May 4

‘From Root to Sky’ opening reception

This new art exhibition reminds us all that we have so much to learn from those with lived experience. The 17 artists whose work comprises the exhibition are all Black women, ages 55 or older, and they’ll be on hand for this opening reception — as will Congressman Kweisi Mfume, who will provide opening remarks.

Time: 1-4 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: MAXgallery (126 N. Madeira St.)

Family friendly? Yes.

Luther Vandross tribute

Kustom Made singer Ned Harris will perform the late legend’s hits, including “Never Too Much,“ “Endless Love” and many more. The 5:30 p.m. performance is sold out, but tickets are still available for the later set.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Price: $40-$45 (plus fees)

Location: Keystone Korner Baltimore (1350 Lancaster St.)

Family friendly? All kids must be accompanied by an adult.