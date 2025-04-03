From festivals and concerts to theater performances and art exhibitions, Baltimore is jam-packed this weekend with reasons to leave the house. Grab some friends — or plan to make some new ones — and get out there.

Thursday, April 3

GospelFest

Two-time Grammy winner Pastor Smokie Norful joins the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and HBCU choirs from Bowie State, Morgan State and Howard for an uplifting performance.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (1212 Cathedral St.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors.

Price: $28-$55.

Family friendly? Yes.

Morgan State Fine Arts Faculty Exhibition

Opened on Tuesday, this collection of paintings, photography and more from Morgan State’s fine arts faculty — including Christopher Batten, Mariah Williams and more — will be on display through April 25.

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: The James E. Lewis Museum of Art (2201 Argonne Drive)

Price: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Irish Trad Fest

This annual celebration of Irish traditional music, dance and culture kicks off with a welcome event at Mobtown Ballroom before a weekend filled with performances, workshops and classes intended for all ages throughout the city (including Creative Alliance and Hampden venues).

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Mobtown Ballroom (20 W. North Ave.)

Price: $20-$215 (depending on the number of events you want to attend).

Family friendly? Yes.

Friday, April 4

‘Cloud Nebula’

The Voxel offers an otherworldly movie-viewing experience with this screening of “Cloud Nebula,” an Afrofuturistic space opera that follows Jakub, who must lead the refugees of her dying planet to a better, safer future. The hour-long screening will feature live music performed by the Astronaut Symphony.

Time: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday

Location: The Voxel (9 W. 25th St.)

Price: $27.15-$79.65.

Family friendly? Recommended for ages 11 and up. Also, there are flashing lights throughout the production.

Spring Illuminations

Experience the Maryland Zoo in a new light with this after-hours exhibition that will feature floral and animal-themed lanterns, along with Asian-inspired food and drink. Keep in mind, though, the animals will not be viewable. Runs through June 30.

Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: The Maryland Zoo (1876 Mansion House Drive)

Price: $20-$28.

Family friendly? Yes.

UP/Start Venture Competition Finale and Creative Entrepreneurship Expo

The UP/Start Venture Competition is a Maryland Institute College of Art initiative that aims to support business ventures created by MICA students and alumni. On Friday, the finalists will pitch their ventures live for a piece of the $105,000 funding at this expo and networking event.

Time: 4-8 p.m.

Location: Falvey Hall, Brown Center at MICA (1301 W. Mount Royal Ave.)

Price: Free.

Family friendly? Sure.

‘Shucked’

The week-long run of the Tony Award-winning musical comedy about the corn-obsessed town Cob County concludes at the Hippodrome this weekend with multiple performances.

Time: 8 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Location: The Hippodrome Theatre (12 N. Eutaw St.)

Price: $83-$137.50. You could find cheaper options via Ticketmaster’s verified resale tickets.

Family friendly? Recommendation is 10 and older.

Mary J. Blige

Touring in support of November’s “Gratitude,” Mary J. Blige headlines CFG Bank Arena on Friday night. With a tour name like “For My Fans,” expect the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul to pull deep from her decades-long catalog. Ne-Yo and Baltimore native Mario will open the show.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Price: $117.40-$344.15. Verified resale tickets are also on sale.

Family friendly? Sure, if your kids are into songs about love and heartbreak.

Saturday, April 5

The BIG Baltimore Kite Fest

Welcome spring’s arrival alongside kids of all ages at this popular annual kite-flying celebration. Kites, dance ribbons and food will be on sale, while an art-making workshop will also take place.

Time: Noon-4 p.m. (Rain date is Sunday.)

Location: Patterson Park’s Observatory Hill (2601-A E. Baltimore St.)

Price: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

‘Baltimore Heroes from Belair-Edison and Johnston Square’

This new exhibit of 21 portraits by Howard County-based painter Mary Jo Messenger captures residents from the East Baltimore neighborhoods who’ve demonstrated unwavering commitment to improving their communities through mentorship, activism, public service and more. Runs through Sunday.

Time: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Location: Baltimore Museum of Art (10 Art Museum Drive)

Price: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

CityLit Festival

We don’t celebrate books and poetry enough. Fix that on Saturday with the 22nd edition of Baltimore’s daylong literature festival, which will feature 60-plus vendors, writing workshops, one-on-one critique sessions and more. Speakers include author Bernice L. McFadden (“Firstborn Girls”) and editor/writer Michele Filgate (“What My Father and I Don’t Talk About”).

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Lord Baltimore Hotel (20 W. Baltimore St.)

Price: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

410Fest

Center Stage’s inaugural group of playwrights-in-residence will present their new plays at this day filled with readings, food, mural making, vision boarding and more.

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Baltimore Center Stage (700 N. Calvert St.)

Price: Free.

Family friendly? Sure, if your kids are future playwrights.

Sunday, April 6

Migration Celebration

Start your Sunday with animal encounters, guided wildlife walks, live music, food trucks and more at Lake Roland Park.

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Lake Roland Park (1000 Lakeside Drive)

Price: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Maryland Bridal & Wedding Expo

Not sure where to start when planning your Big Day? Whether you’re in search of a wedding planner, a gown, a photographer or anything else you need for before, during and after the ceremony, the expo has you covered.

Time: Noon to 5 p.m.

Location: Baltimore Convention Center (1 W. Pratt St.)

Price: Free with online registration; $10 at the door.

Family friendly? Kids can come, but would they really enjoy this?

‘Jason’s Lyric Live!’

More than three decades after “Jason’s Lyric” hit theaters (with Baltimore’s Jada Pinkett Smith in a lead role), playwright Je’Caryous Johnson reimagines the dramatic Houston-based love story for the stage. The cast includes the film’s star Allen Payne back in the lead role, along with R&B singer K. Michelle, Naughty by Nature rapper Treach and more.

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: The Lyric (140 W. Mount Royal Ave.)

Price: $46.74-$193.34.

Family friendly? Not suitable for kids 12 and under.

Just announced

The Preakness Festival’s new Magic of Maryland concert now has a full lineup: Rappers Jadakiss and Too Short, along with R&B singer Deborah Cox, will appear with “Club Quarantine” DJ D-Nice and the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra on May 14 at Pier Six Pavilion. Tickets are on sale now.

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan will bring his new solo act (with backing band the Machines of Gods) to Baltimore Soundstage on June 7. Tickets are on sale now.

Former Baltimore Raven Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, hosts of the podcast “Nightcap,” stop by The Lyric on June 13. Tickets are on sale now.

K-pop group Ateez headlines CFG Bank Arena on July 16. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. on April 10. Meanwhile, R&B singer Tink, who was supposed to perform at CFG Bank Arena this weekend, postponed her performance to June 14.

Astrophysicist and author Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson will speak at the Lyric on Nov. 11. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.