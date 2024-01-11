With Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, it’ll be a long weekend for some of us. If you want to celebrate the famed civil rights advocate, there are a number of events you can participate in, including the return of Baltimore’s MLK Day parade, taking place for the first time since 2020. If you’re looking for more to do not related to the holiday, however, we’ve still got plenty for you to do as the new year picks up steam.

Thursday, Jan. 11

Trevor Noah: ‘Off The Record’

Emmy and Grammy Award-winning comedian Trevor Noah is bringing his “Off The Record” tour to Baltimore for four days. Noah, the former host of the popular “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, is also author of New York Times bestseller “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” and has starred in 12 comedy specials.

Time: 8 p.m. on Thursday (as well as 8 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday)

Location: The Hippodrome Theatre (12 N. Eutaw St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $84.60.

Family friendly? They don’t say it’s not family-friendly, but we probably wouldn’t recommend bringing children — unless they’re really smart.

Friday, Jan. 12

Block Party! Baltimore’s Best Black Improv Comedy

After having several sold-out events in 2023, Block Party is now a monthly showcase of some of Baltimore’s best Black comedians. Not only will it feature regional performers, but also international guests as well. Blue Cavell-Allette, Tashika Campbell and Desi Rawlerson will host the event, which will include music, jokes, comedy games, interviews and more.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Blakwater House (218 W. Saratoga St.)

Cost: Tickets are $12 for general admission in advance, and $15 at the door.

Family friendly? Depends on your tolerance for kids and improv comedy.

Magic Spotlight with Josiah Emery

Magician Josiah Emery will bring a captivating show to Poe’s Magic Theatre. Fans of prestidigitation will not want to miss out as each ticket includes the magic show, close-up magic beforehand, a post-show meet-and-greet with the magicians and a discounted rate for valet parking.

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Poe’s Magic Theatre (20 W. Baltimore St.)

Cost: Tickets cost $25.

Family friendly? Yes.

Saturday, Jan. 13

Crypt Video Con

Crypt Video Con is described as “an unforgettable weekend packed with vintage thrills and cinematic nostalgia.” The two-day event will consist of screenings of films “The Thing” and “The Blob,” and also includes the annual Found Footage Festival, which showcases a collection of rare and unique found videos and more.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Peabody Heights Brewery (401 E. 30th St.)

Cost: Ticket prices vary.

Family friendly? Leave the children at home — the films being screened are rated R.

Eddie Griffin

Eddie Griffin is best known for his role as Anton Jackson in the 2002 film “Undercover Brother,” but the comedian has been on the comedy scene for decades. He has appeared in over 50 films and has done several comedy specials including the one he is bringing to Baltimore on Saturday.

Time: Doors open at 7 p.m., event starts at 8 p.m.

Location: The Lyric (140 W. Mt. Royal Ave.)

Cost: Tickets start at $35.

Family friendly? We recommend leaving your children at home.

Sunday, Jan. 14

‘Diary of A Mad Black Artist’ exhibit

Aaron Maybin’s “Diary Of A Mad Black Artist” exhibit is ending its tour across the country with a three-month-long stay at the Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park Museum. The opening reception for the exhibit, which will be on display through March 24, is this weekend. Maybin, a former NFL linebacker, told The Banner that this collection seeks to counter and correct misperceptions of Black communities.

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park (1417 Thames St.)

Cost: Tickets are $10 for general admission, and $20 for VIP admission.

Family friendly? Yes.

She’s Got Soul

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is bringing Capathia Jenkins to the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. The R&B singer, best known for her performances on Broadway, will perform hits from Toni Braxton, Stevie Wonder, Adele and more.

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (1212 Cathedral St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $15.

Family friendly? Yes.

Monday, Jan. 15

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade

In collaboration with the mayor’s office, the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts is bringing back Baltimore’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade after some drama unfolded surrounding its absence in 2023. The parade will be led by Baltimore’s own grand marshal, bodybuilder Ernestine Shepherd.

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Eutaw Street

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

King Day at Reginald F. Lewis Museum

The Reginald F. Lewis Museum is celebrating Dr. King through music, storytelling and virtual reality. Attendees can learn about pivotal moments involving King and the signing of the 1964 Civil Rights Act on this monumental holiday.

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Reginald F. Lewis Museum (830 E. Pratt St.)

Cost: Free with registration.

Family friendly? Yes.