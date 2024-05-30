The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

A short workweek means the weekend is already almost here, which is cause to celebrate. There are especially plenty of events for music lovers like a Melanie Martinez concert, free festival in the Waverly area, or even a planetarium show with a ‘90s soundtrack. But if you’re not in the mood to tap your feet and nod your head, check out a number of other options including a comedy set and art exhibit.

Thursday, May 30

Waverly Music Series

Every Thursday through June 20, local bands and artists perform at the Waverly Music Series; this week features singer Caleb Stine. There will also be food available to purchase from local businesses including Jinji Chocolate, Chihuahua Brothers and more.

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Waverly Commons (E. 32nd St. and Brentwood Avenue)

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Friday, May 31

‘Transforming the Prototype 2’

The Baltimore Jewelry Center, Montgomery College and Towson University are part of the group exhibit, “Transforming the Prototype 2,” on display through July 26. Dozens of participating artists received a collection of wax patterns to turn into jewlery or another object. Friday’s opening reception, which will also announce which four artists received best in show awards for the juried works, is free and open to the public.

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Baltimore Jewelry Center (10 E. North Ave., Suite 130)

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Music Under the Dome

The Maryland Science Center is hosting another Music Under the Dome event as part of its adult programming. Listen to a 45-minute playlist of “summertime jams” from the ′90s as you experience the planetarium show. Check in early for a complimentary happy hour and access to space exhibits and demonstrations.

Time: Doors at 7 p.m.; shows at 8 or 9 p.m.

Location: Maryland Science Center (601 Light St.)

Cost: Tickets cost $35, plus fees.

Family friendly? No; you must be at least 21 to enter.

Saturday, June 1

Opera on the Avenue Block Party

Opera Baltimore is hosting a block party at the popular Shake & Bake Family Fun Center. The event will have a DJ, live opera performances throughout the day, activities for children and an audience singing competition with prizes. Don’t worry: If your stomach starts rumbling, there will also be food trucks outside.

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Shake & Bake Family Fun Center (1601 Pennsylvania Ave.)

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Melanie Martinez

Pop singer and songwriter Melanie Martinez, who first found fame competing on Season 3 of “The Voice,” is bringing “The Trilogy Tour” to CFG Bank Arena. The concert will see Martinez perform songs from all three of her albums — “Cry Baby,” “K-12″ and “Portals” — each of which debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

Time: Doors open at 6 p.m., event begins at 7 p.m.

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Cost: Ticket prices vary.

Family friendly? There are curses and the like, so it’s up to you.

Sunday, June 2

‘85 South Show Live’

The “85 South Show” podcast, hosted by comedians DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean, is embarking on a live tour that kicks off with two nights in Baltimore. The trio might be best known for their appearances on the “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘n Out” sketch comedy TV series, so make sure you have a thick skin for this night of improv comedy — there’s a good chance you might get roasted.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena (1000 Hilltop Circle)

Cost: Tickets start at $41.50.

Family friendly? Let’s leave the kids at home.