What to do this Memorial Day weekend, from barbecues to a Blink-182 show

Memorial Day weekend is now upon us, which means an extra day to fill with activities. But don’t worry: There’s lots to do aside from just cooking out with your friends and family. Like what, you may ask? The Banner has you covered below.

(Also, if you’re a planner and looking for something to do next weekend, consider heading to The Banner’s Wine on the Waterfront event June 4, where you can taste different wines, eat food and listen to music. Tickets are here.)

Friday, May 26

Blink-182 Tour

Have you ever watched “Charlie’s Angels”? That catchy song that plays in the end credits, “All the Small Things,” is by Blink-182. I know they have a lot more songs, but I really love that one. I might go see them just to hear it live. [Editor’s note: Sigh.]

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Cost: On Ticketmaster Wednesday night, the cheapest ticket was $70.

Family friendly? The trio can be a bit raunchy, so might be best to leave the youngest kids at home.

‘The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited’

Jim Henson is responsible for some of my earliest childhood memories, and I’m sure plenty of others can say the same. An exhibition about the late creator — ‘The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited’ — will be visiting the state where he grew up and went to college. The multimedia experience, which debuts Friday and runs through the end of the year, will bring childhood favorites like Kermit the Frog for all to view.

Time: The first timed-ticket entries begin at 10 a.m.

Location: Maryland Center for History and Culture (610 Park Ave.)

Cost: Prices range for each age group, but adult tickets are $19 and children age 2 and older are $17.

Family friendly? Yup! (It’d probably be weird if it wasn’t.)

Saturday, May 27

On & On: José James Sings Badu

Jazz covers of neo-soul queen Erykah Badu? Count me in. Keystone Korner continues to host standout events. José James will perform his album, “On & On,” which covers songs from across her career. (What more do I have to say other than Erykah Badu?)

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on May 26 and 27

Location: Keystone Korner (1350 Lancaster St.)

Cost: $10 for streaming, $35-$45 for in person, plus fees. You can purchase tickets here.

Family friendly? Yup!

The Little Mermaid Shell-ebration

To coincide with the release of the new “The Little Mermaid,” Warehouse Cinemas at the Rotunda location is hosting a special event with a mermaid. Yes, you read that right. A “real-life mermaid” (whatever that means) will be swimming in a giant tank. Please take your child to see this. Even if you don’t have a child, please see this.

Time: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 25 and 26; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 27

Location: Warehouse Cinemas Rotunda (727 W. 40th St.)

Cost: The mermaiding event is free, but if you want to buy food, beverages or a ticket the actual movie, it’ll cost you.

Family friendly? Yup!

Sunday, May 28

Deck Tours

For the water lovers — or fans of “Pirates of the Caribbean” — you have the opportunity to explore an actual ship. The Pride of Baltimore II will dock at Port Covington Marina and visitors can also speak with crew members to learn about the War of 1812 (a battle the inspiration for the original ship participated in) and famous Capt. Thomas Boyle.

Time: 5 p.m. on May 26; 10 a.m. on May 27, May 28 and May 29

Location: Port Covington Marina (321 E. Cromwell St.)

Cost: Free, but Friday’s event has a happy hour event that requires money.

Family friendly? Yup!

SOWEBO Art & Music Festival

Sowebo is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its festival this year. You can check out local music, artists, entertainers and, of course, delicious food. With multiple stages of dozens of performers and vendors, this festival will be fun for people of all ages.

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Historic Hollins Market (26 S. Arlington Ave.)

Cost: Admission is free, but bring money for vendors.

Family friendly? Yup! The website has a list of specific events kids will like.

Monday, May 29

Baltimore Memorial Day Event at Checkerspot Brewing Company

Checkerspot Brewing Company will be the start and end point of a 5K remembrance walk/run with Wear Blue. Afterward, you can fill up with drinks and veteran-run food pop-ups TinyBrickOven and Villainous Biscuits while watching the Orioles game.

Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Checkerspot Brewing Company (1399 S. Sharp St.)

Cost: The walk/run is free, but you’ll have to pay for the pop-ups and drinks.

Family friendly? Not sure if you want to have children with you while you’re taking a 5K walk or drinking, but sure, I guess?

Memorial Day Beach BBQ

Don’t want to be responsible for your children or grilling on Memorial Day? Go check out Sandlot. A fully stocked bar, cornhole, giant Jenga, giant Connect Four and food and beverages will be available for purchase. Sounds like a must-attend event to me.

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Sandlot (1000 Wills St.)

Cost: Tickets are $25 on EventBrite, which includes two beverages.

Family friendly? Nope, must be 21 or older!

Just announced

50 Cent’s ‘The Final Lap Tour’