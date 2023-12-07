Infectious holiday cheer is in full swing in this first full week of December. That’s right, even the Grinch would enjoy the list of events we have to help you get into the Christmas spirit. Just in case you actually are the Grinch, though, or not quite ready for all the yuletide activities, we’ve made sure to include a few non-holiday-related events, too.

Thursday, Dec. 7

‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’

First released as a film in 2001, “Moulin Rouge!” opened on Broadway in 2019. The musical has won multiple Tony Awards, including best musical, best new musical, and best costume and set design. See the touring version’s Baltimore stops (they’re in town through Dec. 17) and try not to sing along to the popular tracks.

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: The Hippodrome Theatre (12 N. Eutaw St.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Tickets start at $45.

Family friendly? Recommended for ages 12 and older. (Hey, the Nicole Kidman movie was PG-13.)

Charm City Lights

Charm City Lights is the first drive-through holiday-lights display in Baltimore. Over a mile long with more than 250,000 lights, the Druid Hill Park event will be sure to have your children “ooh-ing” and “ahh-ing.” Charm City Lights will take place nightly through Jan. 1 so there is plenty of time to catch it.

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Druid Hill Park (900 Druid Park Lake Dr.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Ticket prices vary.

Family friendly? Yes.

Friday, Dec. 8

‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas’ In Concert

Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” is basically synonymous with the holiday season so any rendition of the Whoville story in December is a must. The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will play the score on stage as the 2000 live-action movie starring Jim Carrey is projected on a screen. If you show up early, there will be food, festive cocktails and mocktails available to purchase before the show, as well as performances from the Baltimore Symphony Youth Orchestras student ensembles.

Time: 7:30 p.m. on Friday, as well as a 1:30 p.m. showing on Saturday

Location: Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (1212 Cathedral St.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Tickets start at $18.

Family friendly? Yes.

Wine & Dinos

Who knew wine and dinosaurs complemented each other? The Maryland Science Center, that’s who. While learning about the prehistoric creatures, attendees can enjoy some drinks from historic Maryland winery Boordy Vineyards. There will also be interactive science demonstrations and snacks available.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Maryland Science Center (601 Light St.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Tickets are $40.

Family friendly? No, you must be 21 or older to attend.

Saturday, Dec. 9

The Creative Makers Holiday Market

The Creative Makers Holiday Market is a collaboration between Creatively Mindful and Makers of Maryland with the hopes of helping you find the perfect gift for your loved ones this holiday season. What will make the holiday market unique is the atmosphere: Visitors can hear stories behind the creations and enjoy the fun-filled atmosphere.

Time: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: 2455 House St.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Entry is free with RSVP, but you will need money to purchase from vendors.

Family friendly? Yes.

Beau & Tinsel’s Winter Wonderland

Beau & Tinsel’s Winter Wonderland at Padonia Park Club is a collection of activities for families to celebrate the holiday season. Visitors can check out a giant gingerbread house, go tubing, explore a trail with characters and lights and more. There will be food and beverages available for purchase as well as other holiday treats.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Padonia Park Club (12006 Jenifer Road in Cockeysville)

Cost: Tickets are $28.

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, Dec. 10

Holly Jolly Trolley Tours of Baltimore Holiday Displays

Want to see some of the most festive places in the city? Hop on a trolley and take one of these tours to experience a bunch at once. The 90-minute trip will take you to some of the most enjoyable holiday lights, decorations and greats atmospheres that Baltimore has to offer this time of year.

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Royal Sonesta Harbor Court Baltimore (550 Light St.)

Cost: Ticket prices vary.

Family friendly? Yes.

A Holiday Spectacular

The Baltimore Philharmonia Orchestra is hosting a free event just to so you can enjoy good holiday music. Music from “The Nutcracker” will be performed as well as works by Leroy Anderson, Franz Liszt, Carl Maria von Weber, George Gershwin, Alan Silvestri and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Loch Raven High School (1212 Cowpens Ave. in Towson)

Cost: Admission is free.

Family friendly? Yes.