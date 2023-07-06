What to do this weekend, from family movie night to wine and food pairing

The Baltimore Banner is back with another edition of “What to do this weekend.” We’ve listed some cool events for you to check out below.
Friday, July 7
First Friday, Family Flicks
Partnering with the Maryland SPCA, Rotunda will host a free family movie night every first Friday of the month until October. The theme of these films will be celebrating “Man’s Best Friend,” and this Friday’s flick will be “The Dog Who Saved Summer.” You can get a full list of films here.
Time: 8:30 p.m.
Location: The Rotunda (711 W. 40th St.)
Cost: Free
Family friendly? It’s encouraged!
Let’s Go Party Night Market
Want a vibrant experience? Check out the July 7th Pop Up at Ministry of Brewing. There will be 20 vintage sellers and makers and cold beer. What else can you ask for?
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Ministry of Brewing (1900 E. Lombard St.)
Cost: Free entry
Family friendly? All ages allowed at the brewery, must be 21 to enjoy the beer.
Saturday, July 8
Wine and Food pairings at Maienfels
The Italian Wine Club of Baltimore returns this weekend. This outdoor event at Maienfels Biergarten gives attendees the opportunity to try food and wine by Trinacria Deli. There will also be music.
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Maienfels Biergarten (319 N. Paca St.)
Cost: $40 all-inclusive price covers food, wine and music.
Family friendly? No
The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
I’m a huge fan of whodunit games and movies, so this is a must-attend event for me. While you’re enjoying dinner, you’ll take part of a crime mystery. Beware, the criminal is in the room and you could even be the prime suspect!
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Baltimore Marriott Inner Harbor at Camden Yards (110 S. Eutaw St.)
Cost: Tickets start at $69.99 and include the cost of dinner, mystery entertainment and gratuity.
Family friendly? No
Sunday, July 9
Harbor East’s Summer Sidewalk Sale
Harbor East is hosting a summer sale where attendees can enjoy savings from a variety of shops. There will also be food, cocktails, giveaways and live music by the Shelby Blondell Band.
Time: 12 p.m.
Location: Harbor East (800 block of Aliceanna Street)
Cost: Free entry, but must RSVP here and you’ll also get free parking and giveaways.
Family friendly? It’s encouraged!