What do this weekend, from seeing Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire to watching movies in the park

Another weekend is upon us, and although summer may be nearing its end, there is still no shortage of events to check out. Here are our top picks.
Friday, August 18
Slightly Stoopid and Sublime with Rome
Rock bands Slightly Stoopid and Sublime will perform at Merriweather Post Pavilion Friday. The event will be family-friendly, as the bands will perform some of their most popular hits. Attendees can also enjoy food and drinks in the renovated venue.
Time: Music starts at 5:30 p.m.
Location: Merriweather Post Pavilion (10475 Little Patuxent Parkway)
Cost: Tickets start at $29.50
Family friendly? Yes.
Rhythm & Reels
Baltimore City’s Department of Recreation and Parks is hosting its first Rhythm & Reels event of the 2023 summer season this Friday. This week’s selection is the 1942 classic “Casablanca.” The aim is to offer free, monthly, family-friendly programming in city parks.
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: Druid Hill Park (Conservatory area)
Cost: Free
Family friendly? It is encouraged.
Saturday, August 19
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sing A Song All Night Long
Legendary singer, songwriter and producer Lionel Richie is touring with Earth, Wind & Fire, and they’re stopping in Baltimore this Saturday. Can you think of a better night for music fans? Make sure you attend this event so you can sing along to fan-favorite tracks like “Let’s Groove” and “All Night Long.”
Time: Event begins at 7:30 p.m.
Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)
Cost: Tickets start at $25.95
Family friendly? I’d recommend bringing your family so they can get a taste of some good music.
Baltimore Sunset Cruise
Want to see some cool views while enjoying a 90-minute cruise on the water? Well, then this is the perfect event for you. You can catch the sunset while enjoying music and drinks. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase at the full bar.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Baltimore Finger Piers
Cost: Tickets are $35 for adults, $18 for children.
Family friendly? Yes.
Sunday, August 20
Maryland Beer Tap Takeover + Oyster Fest
Stop by R. House for some end-of-summer fun. Visitors can taste over 10 local breweries on tap, including Union Craft Brewing and Charm City Meadworks. There will also be live music, oysters, caricature drawings, board games and cornhole, so the whole family can have some fun.
Time: 4 p.m.
Location: R. House (301 W. 29th St.)
Cost: Free entry with RSVP.
Family friendly? Yes.
Share this article via...