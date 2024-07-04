It’s the Fourth of July on Thursday, which means there’s a number of local Independence Day events to check out. But the fun doesn’t end there in Baltimore. The whole weekend is filled with activities — just in case you aren’t tired from all the hot dogs and fireworks. Whether you want to laugh at a nationally known comedian or support some local talent in the city, we’ve got you covered.

Friday, July 5

Marlon Wayans

Fresh off the release of his latest stand-up special “Good Grief” on Amazon Prime, Marlon Wayans is back on the comedy circuit. Wayans, best known for early 2000s films like “Scary Movie” and “White Chicks,” has recently shown his versatility in more serious roles (”Respect,” “Air”), but the multitalented actor is returning to his roots. The comedian will spend his Fourth of July weekend telling brand new jokes across five different shows at the Baltimore Comedy Factory.

Time: 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday; 7 p.m. Sunday

Location: Baltimore Comedy Factory (5625 O’Donnell St.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Tickets are $50 for general admission or $130 for a pair of preferred seating tickets. There is also a two-drink minimum per person.

Family friendly? No, you must be at least 21 to attend.

First Friday Comedy Night

As part of its monthly comedy series, Bird in Hand bookstore’s July event will feature host Satarah Fisher with Michael Furr, Elizabeth Norman and Adam Freesman. Afterward, there will be a free open mic night. There will also be snacks and drinks — including alcoholic beverages — available at the store’s bar.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Bird in Hand Coffee & Books (11 E. 33rd St.)

Cost: Tickets are $10 to see the featured comedians at 6 p.m., but the open mic night at 7 is free.

Family friendly? They don’t say it isn’t, but let’s leave the children at home to be safe.

Saturday, July 6

Harbor Hootenanny

The Baltimore by Baltimore festivals are all about celebrating the city’s local talent, and his month’s event, Harbor Hootenanny, will highlight acoustic music. Produced by performer, teacher and community organizer Brad Kolodner, the festival will have performances from numerous acts, including The Honey Dewdrops, Geraldine and Baltimore Square Dance, as well as community resources and food and craft vendors.

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Inner Harbor Amphitheater (200 E. Pratt St.)

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Combat Zone Wrestling

Combat Zone Wrestling is the perfect event for extreme fans of the sport: It’s known for a hardcore, ultraviolent style as opposed to the traditional theatrics seen on television. At least five matches are confirmed for Saturday’s showdown, so enjoy the fighting and take in the atmosphere, which at wrestling events is always fun and electric.

Time: Doors open at 6 pm., and the event begins at 7 p.m.

Location: Power Plant Live! (34 Market Place)

Cost: Tickets start at $30, with free admission for kids 13 and under accompanied by ticketed adults.

Family friendly? Yes, though that does depend on your personal tolerance for violence.

Sunday, July 7

Indie Fest ’24

Tony Aye Artistry is all about highlighting regional talent, which is how Indie Fest was born. More than 30 acts will perform at the independent artist music festival across two days at Motor House. You can also check out local vendors and food throughout the weekend. For more information and a list of performers, visit the website.

Time: Saturday’s shows are at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday’s show begins at 3 p.m.

Location: Motor House (120 W. North Ave.)

Cost: Tickets are $10 on Saturday and free with RSVP on Sunday.

Family friendly? Saturday’s shows are 13 and up or 18 and over, respectively; Sunday is family-friendly.