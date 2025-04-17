From artist discussions to hanging with the Easter Bunny at the Maryland Zoo, this weekend offers numerous options for anyone looking to get out and about. Let’s just keep our fingers crossed for good weather.

Thursday, April 17

Soledad Salamé: ‘Camouflage’

This reception marks the opening of the Baltimore-based interdisciplinary artist’s latest exhibition. In “Camouflage,” she focuses on nature’s ongoing resilience despite humans’ disregard for its health and sustainability, such as our consumption of fast fashion. Catch the exhibit through May 22 before it heads to Houston’s Blaffer Art Museum this fall.

Time: 5-7 p.m.

Location: Goya Contemporary Gallery (3000 Chestnut Ave., Mill Centre Studio No. 214)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Price: Free.

Family-friendly? Yes.

‘Heavy with History: Devin Allen and the Baltimore Uprising’

As Baltimore confronts the 10-year anniversary of Freddie Gray’s death, photographer Devin Allen’s latest exhibit has its opening weekend at the Baltimore Museum of Art with rare, evocative still shots from the Uprising.

Time: Regular museum hours — 10 a.m.–9 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday

Location: Baltimore Museum of Art (10 Art Museum Drive)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Price: Free.

Family-friendly? Yes.

Indigenous Art Gallery: Workshop

Make your own rain sticks, corn husk dolls, spin drums and more as you learn about Native and Indigenous crafting from artist Tanelle Schrock of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

Time: 11:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday

Location: Baltimore Center Stage (700 N. Calvert St.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Price: Free.

Family-friendly? Yes.

Artist talk: ‘Bone, Smoke & Thunder’

Baltimore-based artist Ainsley Burrows sits down with Balmoré Art founder Andrew S. Jacobson to discuss Burrows’ solo exhibition, which is on display at the Quid Nunc Art Gallery through the end of the month.

Time: 7-8:30 p.m.

Location: Quid Nunc Art Gallery (1007 N. Charles St.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Price: Free.

Family-friendly? Yes.

Friday, April 18

Bunny Bonanzoo

Bring the kids to the Maryland Zoo for a day filled with egg hunts, a puppet theater show, a photo-op with the Easter Bunny and much more.

Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Location: Maryland Zoo (1 Safari Place)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Price: Free with admission ($33).

Family-friendly? Yes.

Baltimore Old Time Music Festival

Now in its sixth year, this celebration of old-time music — think fiddle and banjo-dominated jamming with square dancing and ballad singing — returns to the Baltimore Museum of Industry for two days of live performances, workshops, history lessons and more. Feel free to bring your instrument to jam along, no matter your level of expertise.

Time: Doors open 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday

Location: Baltimore Museum of Industry (1415 Key Highway)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Price: Various entry levels, ranging from $25 to $200. A weekend pass is $115.

Family-friendly? Yes, kids 12 and under are free.

Ian Lara

The stand-up comedian, who cracked up “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” audience last fall, headlines the Port Comedy Club in Fells Point for multiple performances on Friday and Saturday night.

Time: 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday

Location: Port Comedy Club (813 S. Broadway)

Price: $20 (plus fees).

Family-friendly? No.

‘Come From Away’

This Tony Award-winning musical tells the true story of a small Newfoundland town that welcomed 7,000 stranded passengers after the Sept. 11 attacks.

Time: 8 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday

Location: The Hippodrome (12 N. Eutaw St.)

Price: $180.50-$208.50. Low ticket warning, although verified resale tickets are also on sale.

Family-friendly? Recommended for ages 10 and over.

Saturday, April 19

Station North Alt Art Market

Presented by the Baltimore Erotic Art Society, this art market — spread out over four venues, all within walking distance — includes more than 50 vendors and artists selling handmade goods.

Time: Noon-5 p.m.

Location: Night Owl Gallery (1735 Maryland Ave., second floor), the Royal Blue (1733 Maryland Ave.), Mobtown Ballroom (30 W. North Ave.) and the Club Car (12 W. North Ave.)

Price: Free.

Family-friendly? Yes.

Peabody Plant Fest

Calling all plant enthusiasts: Peabody Heights Brewery is hosting 20-plus vendors selling indoor and outdoor plants, ceramics, jewelry, and more, including educational booths in case your house plants need some TLC.

Time: Noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Location: Peabody Heights Brewery (401 E. 30th St.)

Price: Free.

Family-friendly? Yes.

Mutual Aid Spring Fair

Organized by the grassroots group Free State Coalition, this fair is part protest against the Trump administration, part arts celebration and part caring for the community. Attendees are encouraged to bring books, canned goods and necessities for donation.

Time: 1-4 p.m.

Location: The Pavilion at Riverside Park (301 E. Randall St.)

Price: Free.

Family-friendly? Yes.

Blippi

Join children’s entertainers Blippi, Meekah and their singing friends for this live music performance at the Lyric.

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: The Lyric (140 W. Mount Royal Ave.)

Price: $38.70-$91.15.

Family-friendly? Yes. Kids under 1 get in free.

Grim Reefer Fest

The seventh edition of this stoner-friendly festival of heavy music includes Rezn, Vosh, Temple of the Fuzz Witch and more bands with awesome names.

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: The Ottobar (2549 N. Howard St.)

Price: $48.91.

Family-friendly? 18+.

Rise Bmore

This annual concert and discussion honors Freddie Gray, who died after his arrest by Baltimore police a decade ago this month. Appearances and performances by Aaron Maybin, Brooks Long, J Pope, event founder Judah Adashi and more.

Time: 7-9:30 p.m.

Location: 2640 Space (2640 St. Paul St.)

Price: Free.

Family-friendly? Yes.

Comedy show

The Club Car hosts a night of stand-up comedy featuring former Maryland Night Live host Aileen Foley, the Washington Post’s Hidden Planet columnist Kasha Patel, Domo Cann and more.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: The Club Car (12 W. North Ave.)

Price: $15.

Family-friendly? Let’s leave stand-up to the adults.

Job’s Not Finished

Curated by BmoreAlien, this downtown rap show will feature Yoko McThuggin and rap trio Triple Tew from Baltimore, along with New York’s Wavy Bagels, S!lence and more.

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: M.A.P. Technologies (322 W. Baltimore St.)

Price: $10 online (plus fees); $15 at the door.

Family friendly? Nah.

Classical music: Scheherazade, Alsop and Montero

Expect infectious energy during this performance and its nods to Venezuela and Mexico City’s dance halls.

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (1212 Cathedral St.)

Price: $27-$99 (plus fees).

Family-friendly? Yes.

Sunday, April 20

3rd Annual Cannabis Conversations

This afternoon event honors the high holiday with a paint-and-puff experience, tips for growing your own marijuana and more.

Time: 2–7 p.m.

Location: Plantation Park Heights Urban Farm (3811 Park Heights Ave.)

Price: $26.50.

Family-friendly? Nah.

Just announced

Ice Cube’s “Truth to Power — Four Decades of Attitude” tour stops by CFG Bank Arena on Sept. 5. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.

Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout — featuring Charlie Wilson, Babyface, K-Ci Hailey and El Debarge — takes over CFG Bank Arena on Sept. 20. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.