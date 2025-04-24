April’s last weekend is packed with a dance-filled arts fundraiser, stand-up comedy and family-friendly events. Let’s make some plans.

Thursday, April 24

‘Williams & Walker’

Directed by Dwight R. B. Cook, this theater show tells the story of Bert Williams and George Walker, the first Black duo to write, produce and star in a full-length Broadway musical.

Time: 10:30 a.m. Thursday; 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Location: Turpin Lamb Theatre at Morgan State University’s Murphy Fine Arts Center (2201 Argonne Drive)

Price: $5-$20 (plus fees)

Family friendly? 13+. Note: There’s a brief use of blackface.

Morgan Jerkins presents ‘Zeal’

New York Times best-selling author Morgan Jerkins (“This Will Be My Undoing”) sits down with Baltimore author Laura Lippman (“Lady in the Lake”) to discuss the former’s new book, “Zeal.” Released on Tuesday, the novel is a multigenerational love story filled with family secrets and serendipitous connections.

Time: 7-8:30 p.m.

Location: Greedy Reads in Remington (320 W. 29th St.)

Price: Free

Family friendly? Yes.

Friday, April 25

Charm City Django Jazz Fest

This annual celebration of the energetic hot jazz genre, a.k.a. trad jazz or Dixieland jazz, turns 10 this year with two nights of performances by bands from around the country, along with artist-led workshops.

Time: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday; 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday

Location: Friday — Baltimore Museum of Art’s concert hall (10 Art Museum Drive); Saturday — An die Musik (409 N. Charles St.)

Price: $40-$60 (plus fees)

Family friendly? Yes.

We Who Do Words

The 22nd CityLit Festival closes out National Poetry Month with readings by Sylvia Jones, Michael B. Tager and featured poet Dominique Christina, among others. Musical guest artist Wifty Bangura will also perform.

Time: 7-9:30 p.m.

Location: Red Emma’s (3128 Greenmount Ave.)

Price: Free

Family friendly? Yes.

Saturday, April 26

See Beyond Festival

All attendees of the Maryland School for the Blind’s fourth annual festival receive a pair of light-blocking eyeshades to try their hands at adaptations in sports like soccer and lacrosse, photography, gaming, a community braille tile mural project with Baltimore Clayworks and more.

Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Location: The Maryland School for the Blind (3501 Taylor Ave.)

Price: Free

Family friendly? Yes.

Artists for Autism

Based on the theme of “Spectrum of Creativity,” Baltimore artists with autism show off their latest works. Hosted by Big Fred, the event will feature live performances, vendors and opportunities to chat with the artists.

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Location: Baltimore Unity Hall (1505 Eutaw Place)

Price: $10 (ages 10 and under)-$23 (plus fees)

Family friendly? Yes.

Creative Alliance Marquee Ball

Part dance party, part art auction and part elaborate costume party, Creative Alliance’s largest annual fundraiser commemorates the arts organization’s 30th anniversary with performances by Craig Alston Solvolution, DJ Wendel Patrick and more.

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Creative Alliance (3134 Eastern Ave.)

Price: $108

Family friendly? This event supports youth programs, but let’s leave the kids at home.

Baker Artist Awards Celebration

This opening preview honors recent Baker Artist Award winners — including Selin Balci, Kelley Bell and more — before the exhibition debuts to the public on Sunday. Bring your dancing shoes for Pangelica’s live DJ set.

Time: 6-10 p.m.

Location: Baltimore Museum of Art (10 Art Museum Drive)

Price: Free

Family friendly? Leave it to the grown-ups.

‘We Them Ones’ Comedy Tour

This national tour hosted by Mike Epps brings the laughs to CFG Bank Arena with sets from Kountry Wayne, Lil Duval, Corey Holcomb, Haha Davis and others.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Price: $92.55-$258.80

Family friendly? Nah.

‘Whose Live Anyway?’

The current cast of the long-running improv show “Whose Line is it Anyway?” needs the Hippodrome audience’s help to bring their witty comedy magic alive, so be ready to contribute with suggestions.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: The Hippodrome Theatre (12 N. Eutaw St.)

Price: $79.50-$87.50

Family friendly? Yes, but expect some PG-13 language.

Nikki Glaser

Fresh off incinerating Tom Brady and crushing as Golden Globes host, the current queen of stand-up brings her “Alive and Unwell Tour” to Baltimore with three performances. Tickets remain for only late Saturday night, so act fast. If you miss out, there’s always opera singer-turned-comedian Matteo Lane on Friday, too.

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: The Lyric (140 W. Mount Royal Ave.)

Price: $99.70

Family friendly? Nope.

‘We’re Not Worthy’

Canton corner bar the Worthington hosts an all-day tented block party with local vendors, drink specials and live music from cover bands Jackson Street, the Cover Up and Under the Covers.

Time: Noon-10 p.m.

Location: The Worthington (2900 O’Donnell St.)

Price: No cover before 5 p.m.

Family friendly? 21+

Jivebomb

The Baltimore hardcore band celebrates the release of its debut album, “Ethereal,” with a headlining set at the Ottobar. Other acts on the bill include Jarhead Fertilizer, Cold Mega, Erode and more. Read more about Jivebomb and the city’s rising hardcore scene.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: The Ottobar (2549 N. Howard St.)

Price: $26.31

Family friendly? It’s an all ages show.

Sunday, April 27

Red Shoe Shuffle 5K

Start your Sunday with a 5K run or walk to benefit the families at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maryland.

Time: 8:30 a.m.

Location: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maryland (1 Aisquith St.)

Price: $25 (kids)-$60 (adults)

Family friendly? Yes.

Kidstock 2025

Bring the whole family for this Earth Week concert featuring Grammy winners Dan and Claudia Zanes and Latin Grammy winner Mister G. There will also be face painting, flower-crown making and more hands-on activities.

Time: 9 a.m.-noon.

Location: Waldorf School of Baltimore (4801 Tamarind Road)

Price: $10 entry (plus $6 for face painting, $10 for crown making).

Family friendly? You bet.

Just announced

The “Dank Daze of Summer” tour — featuring Cypress Hill, Atmosphere, the Pharcyde and soon-to-be Peabody Institute visiting professor Lupe Fiasco — stops by Pier Six Pavilion on Aug. 15. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.

If you didn’t snag a ticket for Nas and the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra at the Meyerhoff, Jeezy presents “TM:101 Live,” a 20th anniversary “black-tie symphonic tour” with Color of Noize Orchestra and DJ Drama at the Lyric on Aug. 1. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.