The winter doldrums are in the rearview, and the last weekend of March is appropriately busy all over Baltimore — from stand-up shows to Orioles watch parties and much more.

Thursday, March 27

Opening Day party

After a long 176 days (but who’s counting?), O’s baseball is back and it’s time to celebrate. Peabody Heights Brewery will have the opener against the Toronto Blue Jays playing on their big screen. Everyone’s favorite mascot, the Oriole Bird, is set to make an appearance, too, while Glizzy’s Wagyu Dogs and the Local Oyster will be on-site selling food.

Time: 1-9 p.m.

Location: Peabody Heights Brewery (401 E. 30th St.)

Price: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Whitman Expos Show

Have some old coins collecting dust? Find out what they’re worth at this three-day event, the first of three to be held in Baltimore this year. Nearly 1,000 independent expert dealers will be on hand to guide attendees through buying, selling, trading and better understanding their paper money, coins and collectibles.

Time: Noon-6 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

Location: Baltimore Convention Center (1 W. Pratt St.)

Price: Free.

Family friendly? Yes, there’s a Kid’s Nook for young attendees to learn about collecting.

‘The Trouble of Color: An American Family Memoir’ discussion

“Who do you think you are?” The question drove Johns Hopkins professor and historian Martha S. Jones to write her new book, “The Trouble of Color: An American Family Memoir,” which The New York Times called “a sophisticated analysis of race using Jones’s own family history as a prism.”

Jones will join Elgin Klugh, president of the Laurel Cemetery Memorial Project, for an in-person lecture and discussion of her book and the importance of genealogical research.

Time: 6-7 p.m.

Location: Maryland Center for History and Culture (610 Park Ave.)

Price: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Friday, March 28

MICA Grad Show exhibition reception

Check out the next generation of graphic designers and illustrators at this event, featuring works presented across five galleries by the Maryland Institute College of Art’s graduate students.

Time: 5-7 p.m.

Location: Sheila & Richard Riggs Gallery (131 W. North Ave.)

Price: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

‘In the Wake of: Resilience and Revolution’

Roughly a decade after Freddie Gray died while in police custody, this new exhibition features the striking works of Baltimore photographers Devin Allen and Joe Giordano, along with Washington-based filmmaker Paul Abowd — three artists who documented the uprising and its aftermath. The exhibition opens Friday night and runs through April 19.

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Location: The Amalie Rothschild Gallery at Creative Alliance (3134 Eastern Ave.)

Price: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Zoë Charlton’s ‘Third Watch’ installation

In 2023, Baltimore was one of eight cities awarded a $1 million grant from the Bloomberg Philanthropies Art Challenge and tasked to use public art to bring communities together. On Friday, the first work from the project, titled “Inviting Light,” will debut at the North Avenue Market.

The event will unveil Zoë Charlton’s “Third Watch,” a series of three illuminated pregnant female figures standing 7 to 9 feet tall. A group of Black women artists will perform a work called “More than Four Women for Four Hours” throughout the event as well.

Time: 6-10 p.m.

Location: North Avenue Market (10-30 W. North Ave.)

Price: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Katt Williams

If you missed out on tickets for Kevin Hart at the Lyric this weekend, there’s another stand-up legend in town. On the heels of his 2024 “Woke Foke” live Netflix special, Katt Williams brings his “Heaven on Earth” tour to Baltimore. Expect plenty of truth bombs delivered like only Williams can.

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Price: $107.20-$442.25.

Family friendly? LOL.

Saturday, March 29

Eutaw Street Block Party

Ever wanted to get Zack Britton’s autograph or check out the dugout at Camden Yards? Here’s your chance: The Orioles are hosting a block party to celebrate the new season with fans of all ages. There will be a petting zoo, a magician, music from DJ Maybach and, of course, the O’s-Blue Jays game displayed on the scoreboard.

Time: Birdland Member early entry starts at 1:30 p.m., while regular admission begins at 2:30 p.m.

Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yards (333 W. Camden St.)

Price: $10 (plus fees) for adults. Each adult ticket comes with up to two free tickets for kids 14 and under.

Family friendly? Yes.

HBCU Day

Celebrate the rich histories of historically Black colleges and universities at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum, which will host HBCU representatives to discuss admissions opportunities and financial aid, along with live performances, family-friendly activities and a happy hour. This year’s event, hosted by 92Q’s Persia Nicole and DTLR Radio’s Kyle on the Mic, focuses on the theme, “Cultivating Activism — Their Impact Then and Now.”

Time: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Location: The Reginald F. Lewis Museum (830 E. Pratt St.)

Price: Free.

Family friendly? Yes, there will be story readings and an art-making session.

Bmore Zinefest

One of the most underrated ways to build community is through zines, or self-published magazines. This monthly event brings zine readers and makers together to sell their works (free of charge), share ideas and do-it-yourself approaches, and more.

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Location: Red Emma’s (3128 Greenmount Ave.)

Price: Free.

Family friendly? This event is open to all.

‘Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark’ in Concert

Watch Steven Spielberg’s 1981 classic action-thriller while the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra performs composer John Williams’ unforgettable score. If you can’t make Saturday’s show, there’s also a Sunday matinee at 3 p.m.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (1212 Cathedral St.)

Price: $22-$56.

Family friendly? The movie is rated PG.

Old Outfits

Old Outfits, a.k.a. Baltimore singer-songwriter Danny Welchy, marks the release of the new album, “You Can Go Home Again,” with a headlining show at the Ottobar. Icarus Phoenix, Flight Attendant, Catherine Savage and Walsh Kunkel will open.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: The Ottobar (2549 N. Howard St.)

Price: $21.17.

Family friendly? It’s an all-ages show.

Law & Order SIU: Special Improv Unit

For fans of the long-running NBC cop drama, MidAtlantic Improv will provide an evening that will feel both comfortingly familiar and brand new. This fully improvised, light-hearted murder investigation takes suggestions from the crowd to create a one-of-a-kind performance.

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Area 405 (405 E. Oliver St.)

Price: $14.64 (students and seniors); $17.85 general admission.

Family friendly? Think of it as PG-13 — it’s improv about murder, after all.

Sunday, March 30

Annie Karni and Luke Broadwater: ‘Mad House’

New York Times reporters Annie Karni and Luke Broadwater (also a Baltimore Sun alum) will discuss their new book about the current chaos of Congress, “Mad House,” for the Ivy Bookshop’s first patio event of the year.

Time: 4-5:30 p.m.

Location: The Ivy Bookshop (5928 Falls Road)

Price: Free.

Family friendly? Sure, if they’re into congressional debates.