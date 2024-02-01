If you’re feeling down about that Ravens playoff loss, just know that somebody loves you, baby, and you know who it is. That’s right: Patti LaBelle is paying a visit to Baltimore this weekend and her singing will be sure to cheer you up. If you’re not a LaBelle fan (which would be weird), we have some other events you can check out that should help lift your spirits.

Thursday, Feb. 1

Birth of Jazz: Billie Holiday’s Baltimore

Johns Hopkins’ Billie Holiday Center for Liberation Arts is presenting an exhibition about the famed singer. It will primarily focus on Holiday’s childhood growing up in Baltimore and what the jazz scene looked like in the city during that era.

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Eubie Blake Cultural Center (847 N. Howard St.)

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Friday, Feb. 2

Patti LaBelle

Grammy Award-winning singer Patti LaBelle, known for massive hits such as “Lady Marmalade,” “New Attitude” and “On My Own,” will bless the stage at The Lyric. Make sure you bring your children to see the legendary songstress so you have somebody that you can look at and say, “You don’t know nothin’ about this.”

Time: Doors open at 7 p.m., event starts at 8 p.m.

Location: The Lyric (140 W. Mount Royal Ave.)

Cost: Tickets start at $65.

Family friendly? Yes.

’90s Hip-Hop Sip n Paint

Are you a fan of hip-hop? Then head to the Mini Hip-Hop Museum for a night of arts and alcohol. They will provide art supplies, pre-sketched canvases and an enjoyable atmosphere where you can listen to ’90s hip-hop tunes while you paint. (You’re responsible for the alcohol to sip, though.)

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: In My Lifetime: Mini Hip-Hop Museum (805 E. Baltimore St.)

Cost: Tickets are $40.40.

Family friendly? No, you must be 21 or older to attend.

Saturday, Feb. 3

Pop-Up Ice Skating

The Youth Resiliency Institute will host an ice skating pop-up at Middle Branch Park this weekend. Admission is free and skates will be provided. The event will also have music, art activities and food available to purchase.

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Middle Branch Park (3301 Waterview Ave.)

Cost: Entry is free, but you will need money for food vendors.

Family friendly? Yes.

First Saturdays

Village Learning Place will host another installment in its First Saturdays series — appropriately held on the first Saturday of each Monday — on Feb. 3. The event, which is free for families, features community partners showcasing their skills in storytelling and other arts with hands-on activities for kids.

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: Village Learning Place (2521 Saint Paul St.)

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, Feb. 4

Wonderland of Art

The Artists’ Gallery’s “Wonderland of Art” winter show, which runs through Feb. 25, will host a reception on Sunday. The gallery is artist-owned (hence the name), featuring local art in its many mediums. You’ll be able to meet the artists behind the collection, check out and purchase unique pieces, and partake in some wine and snacks.

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Artists’ Gallery (8197 Main St. in Ellicott City)

Cost: Entry is free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Just announced

Justin Timberlake’s ‘Forget Tomorrow’ World Tour

Pop star Justin Timberlake, who recently announced his sixth studio album, “Everything I Thought It Was,” which will drop in March, quickly followed it up with tour news. Timberlake’s “Forget Tomorrow” world tour will make a stop in Baltimore on July 3; tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

2024/2025 Hippodrome Broadway Series

The Hippodrome Theatre announced the shows for their 2024/2025 season, which begins in September. Some of the main shows include “Disney’s The Lion King,” “MJ The Musical,” “& Juliet,” “Shucked” and “Chicago.” For more information about season tickets and packages, which go on sale in March, you can check the website.