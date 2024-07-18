With this current unbearable heatwave going on, wouldn’t it be great if we could just fast-forward to Christmas time? This weekend, you can do just that — sort of. B&O Railroad Museum is hosting a Christmas in July event, but no worries if you aren’t feeling too festive: There’s other events for you to check out, including popular comedian Patton Oswalt’s return to Baltimore for a stand-up set.

Thursday, July 18

Flicks From the Hill

American Visionary Art Museum’s summer movie night series is showing Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog” this week. The movie doesn’t start until closer to sunset, but you can check out the museum for free beginning at 5 p.m. or purchase from the selection of food trucks.

Time: Movie starts at 8:30 p.m.; activities start at 5 p.m.

Location: American Visionary Art Museum (800 Key Highway)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Friday, July 19

Pop-Up Shopping Experience

Local bridal shop Jill Andrews Gowns and painter Amanda Johnson are teaming up for a pop-up. Designer Jill Andrews will showcase her new garments featuring fabric created by Johnson, while Johnson will display her paintings, prints, artisan handmade jewelry and her line of couture and casual dresses.

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: 3355 Keswick Road, #101

Cost: Free with RSVP, but you will need money to purchase items.

Family friendly? Yes.

Patton Oswalt

Actor and comedian Patton Oswalt is bringing the laughs to The Lyric on his “Effervescent” tour. The Emmy- and Grammy Award-winning comic has been on television for decades across dozens of roles and has numerous stand-up specials, so get ready for a night of laughs.

Time: Doors open at 7 p.m., event starts at 8 p.m.

Location: The Lyric (140 W. Mt. Royal Ave.)

Cost: Tickets start at $48.45.

Family friendly? Stand-up is always a parental call.

Saturday, July 20

Disney’s ‘Frozen’ In Concert

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will perform composer Christophe Beck’s score for “Frozen,” one of Disney’s most popular films. The Grammy-nominated instrumentals may not include Idina Menzel’s “Let It Go,” but it’ll still be a magical experience.

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (1212 Cathedral St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $25.

Family friendly? Yes.

Vintagepalooza

Vintagepalooza is a recurring vintage market in Baltimore, but this weekend’s will be the first night market. The event will have over 40 vendors selling vintage clothing, housewares and accessories. There will also be music and a secret drink menu.

Time: 4:30 p.m. for early bird admission, 5 p.m. for general admission

Location: The Garage at R. House (301 W. 29th St.)

Cost: $10 for early bird access and free for general admission, but you will need money to purchase from vendors.

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, July 21

Christmas in July

B&O Railroad Museum is kicking off ticket sales for the winter’s popular Polar Express train rides in a unique way. This Christmas in July event will have holiday merchandise, frozen hot chocolate and the opportunity to make your own ornament. There will also be visits from Santa Claus from noon to 2 p.m.

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: B&O Railroad Museum (901 W. Pratt St.)

Cost: Free for B&O members. For nonmembers, it’s included in the price of museum admission, which is $20 for adults, $17 for seniors (60+) and $12 for children (2-12).

Family friendly? Yes.