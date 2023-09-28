One of the biggest events going on this weekend is the All Things Go festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion, but you snooze, you lose: The two-day event featuring acts such as Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, boygenius and Carly Rae Jepsen is already sold out.

That’s not going to stop the fun, though! There is still plenty do in the area, such as my editor’s favorite “Squeakness” pig races at the annual Pigtown Festival.

Thursday, Sept. 28

An Evening with Joyce Abbott

The Baltimore Banner is presenting a panel discussion with Joyce Abbott — an expert teacher in education and the inspiration behind ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” — and other community leaders in education. The discussion will be moderated by two of our own reporters and will also include the opportunity to network and enjoy a happy hour after.

Time: Doors open at 5 p.m. and the discussion will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Location: The Garage at R. House (301 W. 29th St.)

Cost: Tickets cost $50.

Family friendly? Yes, but the harsh realities of the school system may scare the children.

VidCon

Lovers of digital content, rejoice: VidCon is landing in Baltimore for the weekend. The convention “is where the world’s leading digital creators, platform innovators, and their fans converge in one place,” according to its website. There will be meet-and-greets, speakers and online personalities in attendance.

Time: 4 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m. Friday, and 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday

Location: Baltimore Convention Center (1 W. Pratt St.)

Cost: All ticket prices are listed on their website.

Family friendly? Yes.

Friday, Sept. 29

‘As You Like It’

The theme of Chesapeake Shakespeare Company’s 2023-2024 is “rule-breakers.” It makes sense, then, that they’re kicking it off with Shakespeare’s classic comedy, “As You Like It.” Directed by Ian Gallanar, the play will run through Oct. 22.

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Chesapeake Shakespeare Company theater (7 S. Calvert St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $29.

Family friendly? Yes.

Fabulous Fridays concert series

The Metro Centre at Owings Mills is hosting another “Fabulous Fridays” concert. This edition will be reggae-oriented with performances from Tony Roy & Yawd Lynk. There will also be food at this free, outside event, and attendees can enjoy discounts from select retailers at Metro Centre.

Time: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Metro Centre at Owings Mills (Grand Central Avenue in Owings Mills)

Cost: Free with RSVP.

Family friendly? Yes.

Saturday, Sept. 30

21st Annual Pigtown Festival

In honor of celebrating one of Baltimore’s most uniquely named neighborhoods, Pigtown Main Street will host the 21st Annual Pigtown Festival. The family-friendly event will have food trucks, vendors, pie-eating contests featuring city politicians, a kid zone and the appropriately named “Squeakness” pig races. For more information, check out their website.

Time: The festival is from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the pig races are at 12:45 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.

Location: Pigtown Main Street (763 Washington Blvd.)

Cost: Entry is free, but you will need more for food and vendors.

Family friendly? It is encouraged.

Maryland’s Italian Festival

The Maryland Italian Festival is making its first appearance this weekend. The three-day event boasts carnival rides, live music and, of course, lots of Italian food. There will also be a bocce tournament to benefit the Special Olympics, as well as cooking and wine demos.

Time: Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Harford County Equestrian Center (608 N. Tollgate Road in Bel Air)

Cost: Tickets start at $10.

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, Oct. 1

Community Day at the Baltimore Museum of Art

Visitors to BMA can celebrate free admission to the opening of “Making Her Mark: A History of Women Artists in Europe, 1400-1800″ on Sunday. There will be a ton of events for people to enjoy such as a shop for handmade items, a pop-up tea tasting experience, talks with female artists and more.

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Baltimore Museum of Art (10 Art Museum Drive)

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Fright Reads Book Festival

Just in time for spooky season: Horror book fans have to check out this festival. The indoor event returns this year and will take place on Saturday and Sunday. There will be stage shows as well as authors, actors and more in attendance. Don’t forget to try out the free creepy photo booth and craft corner.

Time: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Location: Benfield Sportscenter (1031 Benfield Blvd. in Millersville)

Cost: Children 10 and under get in for free, while adult tickets cost $8 for one day or $14 for both.