To answer Jack Harlow’s eternal question: Pimlico Race Course is sure to be “what’s poppin” this weekend. The popular rapper will be performing at this year’s Preakness LIVE with several other artists and DJs. If you’re not a big fan of the major horse racing event or aren’t up for the concert that follows, then you can check out some of the other activities around town.

Thursday, May 16

Pints for a Purpose

Heavy Seas Beer is partnering with local Baltimore runner Tom Yorke as he prepares to run a segment of the MS Run the US relay in July. Yorke, who is the first Maryland native to participate in the run, will attempt to run 151 miles in six days to help raise awareness and money for multiple sclerosis. A portion of proceeds from every pint sold during the fundraiser will go directly to MS Run the US.

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: Heavy Seas brewery (4615 Hollins Ferry Road in Halethorpe)

Cost: Entry is free, but you will need to pay for your beer.

Family friendly? Not sure you want to bring children to a brewery.

Friday, May 17

Booze and Browse

After accomplishing their goal of supplying the community with over 50 books of poetry in April, otherwise known as National Poetry Month, the Ivy Bookshop is celebrating with a pizza party. In addition to a free slice of pizza, attendees who reserve a spot get a free drink and discounts on young adult novels.

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: The Ivy Bookshop (5928 Falls Road)

Cost: Free with RSVP.

Family friendly? They don’t explicitly say no, but we would assume so since booze is in the title.

Black-Eyed Susan Day

It’s time for another girls’ day out in Baltimore. Black-Eyed Susan Day — named after Maryland’s state flower — is the day before Preakness when races are run by fillies and mares. Ladies, make sure you dress to impress: There are prizes for those with the best fashion.

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Pimlico Race Course (5201 Park Heights Ave.)

Cost: The cheapest tickets start at $81.

Family friendly? Yes.

Saturday, May 18

Whiskey on the Waterfront

Whiskey on the Waterfront is back this season with live performances, local vendors and family-friendly fun. This weekend, head to Sagamore Spirit Distillery and enjoy live music by Jerry Wade and the Smokin’ Jays, craft cocktails at Nineteen O’ Nine and food from B’More Greek, Urban Oyster, Mexican on the Run, Boordy Vineyards and Palo Santos Popsicles.

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Sagamore Spirit Distillery (301 E. Cromwell St.)

Cost: Entry is free, but you will need money to purchase from vendors.

Family friendly? Yes.

Preakness LIVE

If you like horse races, drinks, fashion and live music (or any combination thereof), then you know where to be on Saturday. Enjoy music from Chantel Jeffries, Channel Tres, Frank Walker and Gryffin throughout the day, and prepare for headliner Jack Harlow to take the stage after the final race.

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Pimlico Race Course (5201 Park Heights Ave.)

Cost: Tickets start at $69.

Family friendly? Technically, but drunk college students will also be in attendance. You have been warned.

Monica & Jeezy

Respective R&B and rap legends Monica and Jeezy (or the self-proclaimed “Pastor Young”) are bringing their tour to Baltimore. You can attend their version of Saturday service and see the stars perform some of their most popular hits.

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena (1000 Hilltop Circle)

Cost: Tickets start at $59.

Family friendly? Let’s leave the children at home for this.

Sunday, May 19

Baltimore Vintage Expo

Baltimore Vintage Expo gives you the chance to shop all things vintage while enjoying beer and food. It will feature a selection of vintage clothing, accessories, furniture and decor from some of the top retailers in the region.

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: UNION Craft Brewing (1700 W. 41st St.)

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.