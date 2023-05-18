What to do this weekend, from Preakness festivities to a 24-hour Poe marathon

Another eventful weekend is heading our way, so we’ve got you covered with some of the coolest happenings in the Baltimore area. Check out our selections below.

Friday, May 19

Black-Eyed Susan Day

The day before the Preakness stakes is focused on races with fillies and mares. Consequently, Black-Eyed Susan Day (named after Maryland’s state flower) is claimed to be the “ultimate girls’ day out.”

Time: The day begins at 10 a.m., though the main race is generally later in the evening.

Location: Pimlico Race Course (5201 Park Heights Ave.)

Cost: The cheapest tickets were in the $80 range on Ticketmaster as of Wednesday night.

Family friendly? Yup, but I doubt anybody is going to want to bring their children to hours of races on a school day.

Ravens’ Family Movie Night

M&T Bank Stadium is showing the animated movie “DC League of Super-Pets” for this year’s Family Movie Night. You are also encouraged to bring your fur children: $10 will get you and one dog into the event. In addition to the movie, there will be football drills, inflatables, mascot and cheerleader appearances, and giveaways for you and your dog. (No cats allowed, sorry.)

Time: Gates open at 5 p.m.; movie starts at 7 p.m.

Location: M&T Bank Stadium (1101 Russell St.)

Cost: $10 per person in advance, $15 at the door. You can read more about buying tickets (and requirements for your dog) here.

Family friendly? Yup, and dog friendly too!

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

Saturday, May 20

Preakness LIVE

Sure there are horse races, but what about those of us who just want a couple drinks and to listen to music? Look no further than the infield at Pimlico Race Course. Preakness LIVE returns this weekend with a lineup of Bruno Mars, Chantel Jeffries, Zack Bia and Baltimore’s own DJ Quicksilva. (Also, Preakness is the perfect day to get a good fit off, so dress your best.)

Time: Musical performances begin at 10 a.m., with headliner Bruno Mars scheduled for 8 p.m.

Location: Pimlico Race Course (5201 Park Heights Ave.)

Cost: Ticket prices range depending on what you want to see. Get more info here.

Family friendly? That depends. Do you want your child around annoyingly drunk college students?

DOOMSDAY 2023: Baltimore Reads Poe

This year, several guest readers will join Greedy Reads and the National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre for the latter’s second annual Doomsday fundraiser. You can follow along on YouTube or visit the Greedy Reads’ Fells Point location to see the 24-hour marathon reading of Poe’s works that begins Saturday afternoon. Several notable local figures will be participating, including Councilman Zeke Cohen, Baltimore Museum of Art Director Asma Naaem, and even The Baltimore Banner’s own columnist Leslie Gray Streeter.

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Greedy Reads (1744 Aliceanna St.)

Cost: Free

Family friendly? Yup!

Sunday, May 21

John Pizzarelli at Keystone Korner

Jazz guitarist and vocalist John Pizzarelli is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his 1983 debut recording, “I’m Hip (Please Don’t Tell My Father)” at Keystone Korner this weekend. The New Jersey-born artist will also perform tunes from his latest album, “Stage and Screen,” which was released in April.

Time: 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Location: Keystone Korner (1350 Lancaster St.)

Cost: Tickets begin at $35.

Family friendly? Yup!

Mount Washington Farmers Market

This Sunday will be your last chance to attend the Mount Washington Farmers Market, so make sure to take advantage! These farmers aim to deliver the highest quality goods available. With over 20 vendors, all of the food is grown and locally-sourced within a 200-mile radius of Baltimore.

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: 2101 W. Rogers Ave.

Cost: Free, but you’ll definitely have to pay the vendors.

Family friendly? Yup!

Announced this week

Lil Durk’s ‘Sorry for the Drought’ tour