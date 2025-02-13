It’s another jam-packed weekend in Baltimore, whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day with a loved one or just looking to get out of the house.

Even better: With Presidents Day on Monday, it’s a long weekend for many of us. Let’s have some fun.

Thursday, Feb. 13

Disney on Ice presents ‘Mickey’s Search Party'

Mickey Mouse, Moana, Woody, Aladdin, Elsa and more: The gang’s all here, ready to dazzle local Disney fanatics with high-flying ice skating and acrobatics. Runs through Monday.

Time: Doors open at 6 p.m.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Cost: $30.95 to $124.70 , plus fees.

Family friendly? Doesn’t get much friendlier.

‘Sandtown’ premiere

“There is some good here in Sandtown, but if you don’t come here and spend time, you won’t get to see it,” a woman says in the trailer for “Sandtown,” a new documentary by Isaiah Smallman.

The filmmaker’s upbringing was unique — his father moved the family to the West Baltimore neighborhood and created a Christian choir. Decades later, Smallman returns to reconnect with the friends and community members still living there, while also confronting his family’s white privilege and their ability to leave an area that others could not.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Parkway Theatre (5 W. North Ave.)

Cost: $8.

Family friendly? Sure.

‘Disney’s The Lion King' at the Hippodrome

The six-time Tony Award-winning play returns to Baltimore with director Julie Taymor at the helm. There’s a reason more than 100 million people worldwide have seen it — the production is a larger-than-life spectacle that brings the Serengeti to life through song, dance and unforgettable visuals and puppetry. Runs through March 2.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Time: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Location: The Hippodrome Theatre (12 N. Eutaw St.)

Cost: $58.50 to $153 plus taxes.

Family friendly? Yes; recommended for ages 6 and up.

Friday, Feb. 14

That’s Amore! Valentine’s Day Pizza Making Class

Fresh off a brush with online virality , TinyBrickOven’s Will Fagg wants to teach you how to make your own pizza. Expect an attention-driven experience as each 90-minute class is limited to 10 participants.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

There’s a bevy of options for Valentine’s Day events around the city, whether you’re boo’d up or not. Check out Chris Franzoni’s picks for those looking to celebrate solo or with friends.

Time: Starts at 11 a.m. with classes held throughout the day.

Location: 1036 Light St.

Cost: $54.13 .

Family friendly? Eh, not especially.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Black Celebration!

Bummed the Ottobar’s Real Estate show is sold out? Me too. On the bright side, DJ Jerrod Bronson, DJ Hell O’Kitty and DJ Mills are turning the upstairs into a dance party fueled by throwback industrial, goth and new wave jams.

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: The Ottobar (2549 N. Howard St.)

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? No, it’s 21+.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Rachmaninoff’s First Piano Concerto & Stravinsky: Casual Conversations

Aside from performances of the influential Russian composers’ works, attendees will hear on-stage conversations between conductor Cristian Mǎcelaru, soloist Simon Trpčeski and host Tom Hall of WYPR’s Midday.

Time: Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Location: Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (1212 Cathedral St.)

Cost: $27 to $99 plus fees.

Family friendly? Yes.

Collage-a-thon

Looking to get some creative energy out? Pop by this collage-making event inspired by “Layers: The Art of Contemporary Collage,” the exhibition curated by Andrea Dixon and Teri Henderson on view at the Maryland Institute College of Art’s Decker Gallery through March 9.

Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Location: Leidy Atrium (1301 W. Mount Royal Ave.)

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, Feb. 16

Lift Every Voice: The Spirit of Unity in Black Music

Celebrate the enduring beauty and power of Black music — including “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” “In Bright Mansions Above” and more — via the Camerata Baltimore ensemble.

Time: Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

Location: Lovely Lane Methodist Church (2200 Saint Paul St.)

Cost: Free.

Family friendly: Yes.

Monday, Feb. 17

Port Discovery

Typically closed on Mondays, the Port Discovery Children’s Museum will be open on Presidents Day for families looking to maximize the long weekend.

Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Location: 35 Market Place

Cost: $24.95.

Family friendly? Absolutely.