Baltimore streets are sure to be busy this weekend. Whether you’re celebrating Pride, Fleet Week, Juneteenth or Father’s Day, there are a host of activities to check out across the city. I mean, doesn’t a weekend with a rum punch tasting, a block party and an auto show sound great?

Thursday, June 13

Fleet Week Fells Point Festival

Fells Point will host a Fleet Week festival throughout the weekend, with the first one taking place Thursday evening. There will be live music by Soundtown Baltimore, a 5K fun run that begins and ends at Charm City Run’s Fells Point location, and even a rum punch tasting tour. There will also be family-friendly events including a youth edition of battle of the bands.

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Charm City Run (1500 Thames St.)

Cost: Depends on which activity you partake in. The 5K is free; the rum punch tour is $25, plus fees.

Family friendly? Yes.

Friday, June 14

Twilight on the Terrace ‘24

Twilight on the Terrace returns for its annual event at Baltimore Pride. The fundraising gala event at Gertrude’s at the Baltimore Museum of Art will feature food, an open bar and music. Proceeds help support the Pride Center of Maryland and its community programs.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Gertrude’s at the Baltimore Museum of Art (10 Art Museum Drive)

Cost: Tickets cost $150, plus fees.

Family friendly? There’s an open bar, so let’s enjoy our night out without the children.

Moving Forward and Beyond: A Juneteenth Celebration

The Walters Art Museum is hosting a musical performance in honor of next week’s Juneteenth holiday. Listen to professor and pianist Samuel Springer and opera singer (and Morgan State University graduate) Alexandria Crichlow perform selections from the African diaspora in this hourlong performance.

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Graham Auditorium at The Walters Art Museum (600 N. Charles St.)

Cost: Free, but registration is required.

Family friendly? Yes.

Saturday, June 15

Pride Parade and Block Party

The annual Pride parade will take place along North Charles Street from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., followed by a block party headlined by rapper and social media personality Saucy Santana. There will also be family-friendly activities, food and business vendors as well as local talent.

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Along North Charles Street.

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

The Children’s Veg Fest

The Children’s Veg Fest was created so that families within the community “could have a safe place to have fun and explore healthy, plant-based food options and lifestyle choices,” according to their website. The South Baltimore festival will have food, entertainment, games and education, including activities like cooking demos, interactive gardening workshops, live performances, lectures and more.

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Middle Branch Fitness & Wellness Center (201 Reedbird Ave.)

Cost: Free with RSVP.

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, June 16

Pride in the Park

LGBTQIA+ community members and allies will fill Druid Hill Park to celebrate Pride. There will be a drag stage performance from Lady Lisa, yoga, a 21 and older zone with a cash bar, HIV/HCV/STI testing, a family Pride area and more.

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Druid Hill Park (900 Druid Park Lake Drive)

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Maryland Auto Show

Whose father doesn’t love cars? For Father’s Day, take your old man to see some of the coolest vehicles to cruise the streets. Whether you’re a person of class who is into luxury or a speed demon looking to check out the fastest whips, there’s something for everyone.

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Baltimore Convention Center (1 W. Pratt St.)

Cost: Tickets cost $10 for military and senior citizens, $15 for ages 13 and up, and are free for ages 12 and under.

Family friendly? Yes.