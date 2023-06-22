What to do this weekend, from the Reggae Rise Up festival to Pride in the Park

June is coming to an end, but events aren’t slowing down. Druid Hill Park is hosting another festival just a week after AFRAM while Redman and Method Man will also be in town this week. Check out the latest selection of events here.

Friday, June 23

Reggae Rise Up Maryland festival

Method Man and Redman performing at a reggae festival? Count me in. The three-day celebration will highlight the genre with other famous performers such as Damian Marley, Stick Figure and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. The event is family-friendly, too; kids 6 and younger get in for free.

Time: Gates open at noon on June 23, 24 and 25.

Location: West Covington Park (101 W. Cromwell St.)

Cost: Single-day tickets start at $70.

Family friendly? Yup.

Family Fun Nights

Port Discovery Children’s Museum will be extending its hours until 7 p.m. on Friday nights throughout the summer. If you go starting at 4 p.m. or later on those days, tickets only cost $12 — about half the normal price. Check it out to give the whole family a memorable experience.

Time: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Port Discovery (35 Market Pl.)

Family friendly? It’s encouraged!

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

Saturday, June 24

Arts & Drafts Festival

Billed as a “celebration of broad representation of music, performances, food and beer, and more art than ever with our Baltimore Community,” the Baltimore County Arts Guild is inviting guests to enjoy and purchase art from more than 60 regional craftspeople at its Arts & Drafts festival. There will also be live music and special festival beers available on draft and in cans.

Time: 10 a.m. on June 24 and 25

Location: Guinness Open Gate Brewery (5001 Washington Blvd.)

Cost: Free entry, but you will need money for vendors.

Family friendly? Yup.

Crab Fest

It’s officially summer in Baltimore, so you know what that means: time for people to enjoy crabs outside. Baltimore magazine is giving you that opportunity with Crab Fest. You can taste food from local food and drink establishments such as Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, The Choptank, Ice Queens and Union Craft Brewing while also enjoying live music.

Time: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Rash Field (201 Key Highway.)

Cost: Tickets start at $20.

Family friendly? Yup.

Sunday, June 25

Pride in the Park

Vendors, drag performers, live music, food and more will be at Pride in the Park on Sunday. The event, headlined by K. Michelle, is one of several events taking place this week as Baltimore celebrates Pride Month. (You can also check out Remy Ma at the Block Party on Saturday.)

Time: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Druid Hill Park (900 Druid Park Lake Drive)

Cost: Free, but you will need money for vendors.

Family friendly? Yup.

Just announced

‘The Wiz’

As someone who grew up loving 1978′s “The Wiz,” I’m extremely excited to see that the hit musical is hitting the road on a nationwide tour. The all-Black musical is a must see, so make sure to purchase tickets ahead of time for the Baltimore dates at the Hippodrome in September.

Canceled

Summer Days festival