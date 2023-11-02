What to do this weekend, from crying at a Rod Wave show to laughing at Nikki Glaser

A comedy show? Check. Historical play? Check. Space-themed children’s night? Check.

The Baltimore area is offering an eclectic mix of events this weekend. Whether you want to take in some jazz or listen to Gen Z’s favorite artist — or both! — we’ve got you covered.

Thursday, Nov. 2

‘Ain’t No Sunshine’: A Bill Withers Experience

Keystone Korner is celebrating the life and legacy of iconic artist Bill Withers. Celebrated for his voice and vulnerability, the Grammy-winning songwriter was best known for songs such as “Lean on Me,” “Just the Two of Us” and “Ain’t No Sunshine.” Attendees will hear renditions of those tracks and more with a live singer and band.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Keystone Korner (1350 Lancaster St.)

Cost: Regular tickets are $30; premium are $35.

Family friendly? Yes.

‘The Chinese Lady’

Lloyd Suh’s critically acclaimed play “The Chinese Lady” — inspired by the true story of Afong Moy, the first Chinese woman to come to America in 1834 — continues its Baltimore run. The play connects the racism she faced, like being put on display in a museum as a “curiosity,” while also reckoning with her desire to bridge the divides between East and West.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Everyman Theatre (315 W. Fayette St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $29.

Family friendly? Yes.

Friday, Nov. 3

Stuffies in Space Pajama Party

Kids can learn all about stars and planets at a sleepover-themed event at the Maryland Science Center. Those who attend will enjoy a complimentary snack, design a helmet, create a spacesuit and take part in more fun activities. It’s important to note, though: The sleepover theme is just a theme. Your children cannot stay overnight.

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Maryland Science Center (601 Light St.)

Cost: Children under 2 get in for free, while tickets are $35 for everybody else.

Family friendly? Yes.

Improv Comedy Night

In need of a good laugh after a busy week at work? Make sure you check out Peabody Heights Brewery, which is hosting an improv comedy night. Performing acts include D﻿avid Bowie (the improv ensemble, not the late singer), Girl Talk (the ensemble, not the DJ) and Brad’s Dad.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Peabody Heights Brewery (401 E. 30th St.)

Cost: Tickets are $8.

Family friendly? The website doesn’t list an age limit, but it is being held at a brewery, so maybe you should call the babysitter tonight.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Rod Wave — Nostalgia Tour

After releasing his fourth studio album, “Nostalgia,” last month, Rod Wave is taking a victory lap tour to perform his popular tracks. His Baltimore stop seems especially fitting, seeing since I can’t scroll through someone’s Instagram Stories without seeing one of his songs or lyrics. (The hold the man has over this generation genuinely needs to be studied.)

Time: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., event begins at 8 p.m.

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $164.50

Family friendly? Not sure you want your children listening to Rod Wave right now.

Nikki Glaser: The Good Girl Tour

Nikki Glaser is one of the most relevant voices in comedy today. She has a regular podcast, performed her first headlining HBO comedy special, “Good Clean Filth,” last year, and also starred in her own reality sitcom, “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?” Other than her tour stop in Baltimore, you can also catch her hosting and executive producing the delightfully trashy “FBoy Island,” currently airing on the CW.

Time: Doors open at 6 p.m., event starts at 7 p.m.

Location: Lyric Baltimore (140 W. Mt. Royal Ave.)

Cost: Tickets start at $25.

Family friendly? Definitely leave the kids at home tonight.

Sunday, Nov. 5

A Step Forward’s Jazz Day Extravaganza!

It’ll be a perfect day to groove to some smooth tunes at this Jazz Day Extravaganza. Performers include Cross Wind, Assata Storm and Jump Street. There will also be food provided by Culinary Innovations.

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: HSOSC-Har Sinai - Oheb Shalom (7310 Park Heights Ave.)

Cost: Tickets cost $75.