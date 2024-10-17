The weekend is almost here so you probably want to do your happy dance. Luckily for you, there’s a place you can do it without the fear of being judged: Disney on Ice’s dance party. The family-friendly event is taking place at CFG Bank Arena all weekend, so you and your young ones can let loose. If you’re not in a dancing mood, then there are other events to check out, like Baltimore’s Running Festival, an Italian heritage festival and a night of horror movies.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Disney on Ice presents ‘Let’s Dance!’

“Let’s Dance” is a dance party for the entire family. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy will DJ all night as they remix classic Disney songs and incorporate them into unique tales. Stories will include some classics like “The Lion King” and “The Little Mermaid,” as well as modern favorites like “Frozen 2″ and “Moana.”

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $22.

Family friendly? Yes.

Friday, Oct. 18

‘Our Town’

Manor Mill Playhouse will kick off its inaugural production with the play “Our Town.” The classic story by Thornton Wilder “depicts the universal beauty and pain of life, set against the backdrop of a quaint small town” according to Manor Mill’s website. It was written by Wilder in 1938 and has since been described as “the greatest American play ever written” by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Edward Albee.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: The David Niven Theater at Oldfields School (1500 Glencoe Road in Sparks)

Cost: Tickets are $27.50 for ages 18 and up, $20 for under 18.

Family friendly? Yes.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Baltimore Running Festival

The 24th annual Baltimore Running Festival returns this weekend. The event features four races: a 5K, 10K, half marathon and marathon. The festival welcomes spectators of all ages and participants. Online registration closes at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, but you can also register in person at the Health and Fitness Expo on Friday between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., if spots are still available. Don’t forget to keep an eye on road closures so you don’t get caught in traffic.

Time: The first race begins at 7:30 a.m.

Location: McKeldin Plaza (East Pratt Street)

Cost: The races are free to watch and begin at $45 to participate in.

Family friendly? Yes, if you’re just watching. The actual races have age requirements.

Horror Movie Festival

Small Doll Productions and event space Old Major are hosting a night of horror featuring short indie horror films from local filmmakers and live musical performances. The event started during the COVID-19 pandemic “to create a place for local and indie horror and horror adjacent filmmakers, Baltimoreans, artists, our community to share their stories, experiences, and what is truly scary to them,” according to their website.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Old Major (900 S. Carey St.)

Cost: Entry is free, but they will also accept donations.

Family friendly? Might want to leave the children at home to avoid nightmares.

Italian Heritage Festival

The Italian Heritage Festival is for everybody, whether you have Italian roots or you’re just curious about the culture. The festival will have Italian cuisine, live music (including a Frankie Valli tribute), a beer and wine garden, a car show, a sausage-eating contest, a children’s area, vendors and more.

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Towson Courthouse Square and surrounding streets.

Cost: Admission is free with RSVP, but you will need money for vendors.

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, Oct. 20

Alsop Conducts Chopin & Prokofiev

Former Baltimore Symphony Orchestra music director Marin Alsop will lead a program inspired by “real heroes and mythical archetypes.” The performance will feature a tribute to Harriet Tubman commissioned by the BSO’s James Lee III; Prokofiev’s lively “Symphony No. 4”; and a concerto by Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino.

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (1212 Cathedral St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $27.

Family friendly? Yes.