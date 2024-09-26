Baltimore was dubbed “the city that reads” by Mayor Kurt Schmoke in the 1980s. It’s a description that seems particularly true this weekend as the annual Baltimore Book Festival returns for its 25th anniversary. After you get your fill of guest speakers, readings and other literature-related fun, check out some other activities going on, including Creative Alliance’s newest exhibit and the Squeakness pig races.

Thursday, Sep. 26

Walk on By

Creative Alliance’s first international exhibition, “Walk On By,” will host its opening night Thursday with light fare and beverages. Available to view until Nov. 30, the exhibit features three Baltimore-based artists — Schaun Champion, Charles Mason III and kolpeace — and three Rotterdam-based artists — Naomi King, Djon Seedorf and Tarona — from our sister city in the Netherlands. The event is a collaboration between Creative Alliance and TENT Rotterdam, who will host the exhibition in their city in spring of next year.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Creative Alliance (3134 Eastern Ave.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Friday, Sep. 27

Baltimore Book Festival Kickoff

The Baltimore Book Festival will kick off Friday at Peabody Heights Brewery with a reception featuring performances by the Rhonda Robinson quartet and readings by select Baltimore poets and authors. The festival will continue the next two days with literary salons, panel discussions, writing workshops, poetry readings, author talks, book signings, children’s activities, live podcast recordings and more. For a full schedule of who to see and where, visit the website.

Time: 7 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Location: Peabody Heights Brewery (401 E. 30th St.) on Friday; in and around Waverly Main Street on Saturday and Sunday.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Saturday, Sep. 28

Pigtown Festival

The cleverly titled Squeakness is here. Pigtown’s 22nd annual festival is all about celebrating the history of the storied Baltimore neighborhood. The event will have live music from The BGX Band, Joe Keyes and the Late Bloomer Band and 8 Ohms Band as well as arts and crafts, a kid’s zone, a climbing wall, a pie-eating contest, lots of local food and craft beer and, of course, the must-watch pig races.

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Pigtown Main Street (700-900 blocks of Washington Boulevard)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Ottobar’s Rat Race

Ottobar’s 27th annual rat race is back. Participants can compete in a foot race and scavenger hunt to win several awards, including $100 for the grand prize and $25 for best costume and honorable mention. There will also be drink specials for the adults, but people of all ages can watch the race.

Time: Sign-up starts at 5 p.m. and the race starts at 6.

Location: Ottobar (2549 N. Howard St.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Free with RSVP.

Family friendly? Must be at least 21 to participate, but all ages can spectate.

MICA Alumni Art Market

Maryland Institute College of Art’s Art Markets are a “celebration of art, craft, and design made by MICA alumni artist-entrepreneurs,” according to their website. Visitors can support members of the MICA community as they shop apparel, jewelry, original artworks, home décor and more made by the school’s alumni, faculty and staff.

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: MICA’s Brown Center (1301 W. Mount Royal Ave.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Free, or you can pay the suggested $5 entry fee.

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, Sep. 29

Charm City Cross

Charm City Cross is celebrating 20 years of Baltimore cyclocross — described by USA Cycling as “a cross between road cycling, mountain biking and steeplechase.” The two-day event features races for various ages ranging from 9 years old up to 70-plus. Cyclists will include people who just want to have fun, pro riders and everyone in between.

Time: Races begin at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Location: Druid Hill Park

Cost: Free to watch.

Family friendly? Yes.