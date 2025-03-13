As always, St. Patrick’s Day weekend is a busy one in Baltimore. Below are just some of the events, parties and other happenings in the city, whether you’re in a festive mood or not.

Thursday, March 13

Clara Bingham: ‘The Movement’

Here’s a smart way to celebrate Women’s History Month: Author Clara Bingham will discuss “The Movement,” her oral history of the modern feminist movement’s beginnings, with Baltimore Beat Editor-in-Chief Lisa Snowden.

Time: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Enoch Pratt Free Library (400 Cathedral St.)

Price: Free — registration required .

Family friendly? Yes.

Depths of History: Gender-Based Violence in Art

Can a problematic artist be separated from their work? And what role do museums and other cultural institutions have in educating visitors about an artist’s abusive behavior? This conversation, moderated by journalist Christina Cauterucci, will unpack these knotty questions and more.

Speakers include Hannah Brancato (co-founder of FORCE: Upsetting Rape Culture), Ella Gonzalez (co-editor of “Gender Violence, Art, and the Viewer: An Intervention”) and Keonna Hendrick (the Brooklyn Museum’s deputy director of learning and social impact).

Time: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Walters Art Museum (600 N. Charles St.)

Price: Free — registration required .

Family friendly? No. Warning: Themes of sexual violence and abuse will be discussed.

Friday, March 14

Meet in the Street

Claddagh Pub’s annual St. Patrick’s Day weekend party features local cover bands such as Social Drinking and Crushing Day, and plenty of raging under a tent. When I was a 20-something living in Canton, this was the neighborhood event not to miss. Starts Friday and continues through Monday.

Time: All weekend, with 9 a.m. breakfast on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Location: Claddagh Pub (2918 O’Donnell St.)

Price: Free.

Family friendly? C’mon now.

Irish Music Spectacular

What’s a St. Patrick’s Day weekend without traditional Irish music? The Mount Clare Connection, The East Coasters and Celtic Corridor will get you in the festive mood with their folk performances.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Creative Alliance (3134 Eastern Ave.)

Price: $20-$30.

Family friendly? Yes.

Trembling Grounds: Push-Pull Practice

It’s the opening reception for Area 405’s latest exhibition, which “dismantles and reconfigures the boundaries of artmaking” in disciplines such as performance, video and sculpture. The exhibition, which runs through April 11, features artists Deborah Castillo, Sasha Fishman and more.

The opening reception includes live performances by Maya Gurantz and Lucia Shuyu Li.

Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Area 405 (405 E. Oliver St.)

Price: Free.

Family friendly? No, unless your kids are into heady art.

Sebastian Maniscalco

The popular stand-up comedian and star of the Max comedy series “Bookie” brings his “It Ain’t Right” tour to Baltimore.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Price: $52 to $141.

Family friendly? No.

Saturday, March 15

Joey Harkum

The lead singer of the veteran Maryland band Pasadena headlines Baltimore Soundstage for the second annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Annapolis-based singer-songwriter Daphne Eckman and Ashley Larue Band open the bill.

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Baltimore Soundstage (124 Market Place)

Price: $25.

Family friendly? No.

Sunday, March 16

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

It’s the big one. Thousands will line the streets of downtown Baltimore and the Inner Harbor to watch dance troupes, marching bands, bagpipers and more during this annual tradition, which has been going strong for more than 65 years. The Shamrock 5K race starts beforehand at 1 p.m.

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: It begins at the Washington Monument and proceeds south on Charles Street. The parade continues east on Pratt Street to Market Place.

Price: Free.

Family friendly? You bet.

Swann House St. Patrick’s Market Day

Local vendors including Keepers Vintage, Therefore Therefore, Rowhouse Records and more will sell their clothing, home decor, records and more at the Swann House, located upstairs at the Ulysses hotel. The downstairs Swann Dive will be selling Irish food like bangers and mash and corned beef and cabbage.

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (vintage market closes at 4 p.m.)

Location: Swann House at Ulysses (909 N. Charles St.)

Price: Free.

Family friendly? Sure.

‘Rarefied Air’

Written by NAACP Image Award nominee Nina Foxx, this play tells the story of a teenage daughter’s path to activism following George Floyd’s murder and her affluent parents confronting what it means to try to keep her safe. Friday and Saturday of opening weekend are sold out; tickets are still available for Sunday. Runs through March 30.

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Strand Theater Company (5426 Harford Rd.)

Price: $12 to $25 .

Family friendly? Yes.

The Millennium Tour

Millennial R&B and rap fans feeling nostalgic for the recent past, this show’s for you. From Trey Songz and Omarion to Bow Wow, Boosie and Rick Ross, this jam-packed lineup will transport you back to your college years, pre-gaming in the dorm to an 808-heavy playlist your sorority sister made.

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Price: $97.80 to $345.10.

Family friendly? No.

Just announced

Maná, the first Spanish-language band to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, headlines CFG Bank Arena on Oct. 11.

Stand-up comedian, actor and podcaster Bert Kreischer will also perform at the venue on his “Permission to Party” tour on Nov. 14. Tickets for both shows go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.