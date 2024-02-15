Valentine’s Day just ended, but if you’re one of the people who still has some money left to spend and energy to burn, there are several options for what to do with your weekend. From attempting to sing like a professional at the Maryland Science Center to actually listening to a professional sing at CFG Bank Arena, check out some of the activities coming up.

Thursday, Feb. 15

After-school arts program for kids

The Pink Art Gallery offers children the opportunity to explore their artistic abilities and let the creative juices flow after school lets out. The three-hour program has a number of different activities in virtually every medium, including music, dance, photography, creative writing, graphic design, gaming, pottery and much more.

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: The Pink Art Gallery (1125 Light St.)

Cost: Daily student admission is $25.

Family friendly? Yes.

Friday, Feb. 16

Iron Crow Theatre’s ‘Rent’

After a successful run at Baltimore Theatre Project, queer theater company Iron Crow Theatre extended its run of “Rent.” It will move to the newly renovated M&T Bank Exchange in the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center this weekend, making it the first theatrical production in the space.

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center (12 N. Eutaw St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $35.

Family friendly? The musical has adult themes, including AIDS and drug use, so we’d recommend only bringing mature children.

Karaoke Night at the Science Center

Have you ever wanted to explore the Maryland Science Center without any children? Now’s your opportunity. Sing some of your favorite tunes and enjoy a couple drinks with a karaoke night “under the stars” — or in the Davis Planetarium, anyway. There will be after-hours access to some exhibits and drinks available to purchase from Boordy Vineyards and Pherm Brewing Company.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Maryland Science Center (601 Light St.)

Cost: Tickets are $30.

Family friendly? No, you must be 21 or older to attend.

Saturday, Feb. 17

Stevie Nicks

Legendary singer Stevie Nicks is returning to Baltimore just a few months after her sold-out show with Billy Joel in October. The “Talk to Me” songstress will perform some of her most popular solo tracks, though hearing a few Fleetwood Mac hits is pretty much guaranteed.

Time: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., event begins at 7 p.m.

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $94.50.

Family friendly? Yes.

Dill Dinkers’ first Presidents Day weekend pickleball tournament

The Finksburg Dill Dinkers, an indoor pickleball facility, will host its first-ever Presidents Day weekend tournament of the hugely popular game. Registration to play is closed for the two-day event — which will have over 400 participants competing for cash prizes — but members are welcome to watch the competition. Oh, and there’s a chance to meet a president. Well, the Washington Nationals’ racing presidents anyway: Abe and George will be at Dill Dinkers from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Time: 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Location: Dill Dinkers (2950 Dede Road in Finksburg)

Cost: Free to watch.

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, Feb. 18

A ’90s R&B day party

Still feeling romantic? BLK ASS FLEA MKT is throwing a ′90s R&B-themed day party for the genre’s connoisseurs. Dance along with the nostalgic tunes while you enjoy tasty drink specials, flash tattoos, an adult coloring station and more.

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: The Garage at R. House (301 W. 29th St.)

Cost: Entry is free with RSVP, but you’ll need money for vendors and the cash bar.

Family friendly? We recommend leaving the children at home.

Charm City Trivia Sunday Funday

If you happen to tune into TBS at 10 a.m. on any given day, you’re more than likely to find “Friends” on your television screen. Guilford Hall Brewery is giving you the chance to test your knowledge of the show with its themed trivia contest. Could you be having any more fun?

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Guilford Hall Brewery (1611 Guilford Ave.)

Cost: They politely suggest donating $5 per person to enter, which will go toward Voices of Hope, an addiction recovery support organization.

Family friendly? Maybe if your kids are really into ‘90s TV, but otherwise, you should probably leave them home.