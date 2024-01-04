The new year is here, so that means new activities to check out. We’re sure you don’t just want to spend your week in the gym striving for new fitness goals. So instead, here are some events to reward yourself for your hard work so far.

Thursday, Jan. 4

Baltimore Street Art Hunt

Since it’s a new year, your gym may be a little crowded, so try this for exercise instead: the Baltimore Street Art Hunt. You’ll get to explore Baltimore through a hunt for its murals. For full instructions, visit the website.

Time: You make your own schedule.

Location: 401 Light St.

Cost: Free with RSVP.

Family friendly? Yes.

Friday, Jan. 5

Skilla Baby Live

Rap artist Skilla Baby is bringing his tour to Rams Head Live! this weekend. The fast-rising Detroit star will perform some of his most popular hits, like the viral “Bae.” Skilla Baby already has a history with Baltimore so performing in the city is a nice touch.

Time: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Rams Head Live! (20 Market Place)

Cost: Tickets are $63 for VIP, $53 for general admission.

Family friendly? Yes.

David Sánchez with Warren Wolf & Lil John Roberts

David Sánchez is a Grammy award-winning saxophonist and recognized by many as one of the best of his generation. He and his all-star quintet will perform at Keystone Korner this weekend. The performance will also be a tribute to his late mentors, Dizzy Gillespie and Eddie Palmieri.

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Location: Keystone Korner Baltimore (1350 Lancaster St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $35.

Family friendly? Yes.

Saturday, Jan. 6

Kim Keller: In the Streets

Kim Keller is a Maryland-based photographer who has been capturing images of street scenes for over 20 years. She has traveled to different cities, such as Boston and Atlanta, before settling in the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore area. Her exhibition will be showcased at Hamilton Gallery in January and February.

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Hamilton Gallery (5502 Harford Road)

Cost: Entry is free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Guilford Hall Historic Brewery Tour

Guilford Hall Brewery is giving tours of their facility. Attendees will learn about European beers as well as the brewhouse. You will also receive a commemorative glass that will be filled several times throughout the tour.

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Guilford Hall Brewery (1611 Guilford Ave.)

Cost: Tickets are $15.

Family friendly? You must be 21 years or older.

Sunday, Jan. 7

Popular classical pianist Hao Liu is bringing her program to An die Musik Live. The acclaimed artist has extensive performing experience, and has been invited to perform at music festivals before. And this weekend, her fans in Baltimore can watch her play live.

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: An die Musik Live (409 N. Charles St.)

Cost: Tickets are $10 for students, $20 for general admission.

Family friendly? Yes.