You might “Wanna Know” what’s going on this weekend — and if you do, you’re in luck because we’ve got you covered here at The Banner. Whether you want to see renowned vocalist Joe perform with Tamia or take your children to a paint party at sweetFrog frozen yogurt shop, there’s plenty to do.

Friday, April 12

Tamia & Joe

If you’re a lover of ’90s R&B, make your way to the Lyric Performing Arts Center this weekend because Grammy award-nominated singers Tamia and Joe are taking it over. Sing along to some of their most popular hits like Tamia’s “So Into You” and Joe’s “All the Things (Your Man Won’t Do)” as you reminisce about the good old days of R&B.

Time: Doors open at 7 p.m., event starts at 8 p.m.

Location: Lyric Baltimore (140 W. Mt. Royal Ave.)

Cost: Tickets start at $110.

Family friendly? We would probably leave the kids at home for this one.

BSO Fusion: Igor DAMN Stravinsky

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s Fusion series continues with a unique blend of Russian composer Igor Stravinsky’s “Petrouchka” with Pulitzer Prize-winning hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar’s album “DAMN.” There will also be food vendors from Korarima, Eat Arepi and AppleCore’s Bake Shoppe.

Time: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., event starts at 8 p.m.

Location: Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (1212 Cathedral St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $45.

Family friendly? Yes.

Saturday, April 13

Paint Party at sweetFrog Catonsville

Families can bring sweetFrog mascots Scoop and Cookie to life during this painting class. The sweetFrog class includes art supplies and step-by-step instructions as well as a complimentary kid’s cup of sweetFrog’s frozen yogurt.

Time: Noon-2 p.m.

Location: sweetFrog Catonsville (852 N. Rolling Road in Catonsville)

Cost: Tickets cost $20.

Family friendly? Yes.

Walk With a Doc

Just Walk! is offering a fun solution for people who want to take steps toward a healthy lifestyle. Every second Saturday of the month, they will host a walking program and an on-site physician or other licensed health care provider who will teach you about a current health topic. For more information, visit the website.

Time: 9-10 a.m.

Location: Lake Montebello (Meet at the lake entrance on Hillen and East 33rd Street)

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, April 14

Baltimore Outdoor Escape Room

Grab up to five friends and take to the Inner Harbor area for several hours of fun. With this game box, you will take part in a mix of a scavenger hunt, an escape room and an urban crawl. Use clues to solve puzzles and explore Baltimore’s Inner Harbor area.

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Inner Harbor

Cost: A box voucher costs $59.

Family friendly? Yes.

Charm City Trivia

Fans of the sitcom series “New Girl” can unite in one place for an afternoon of drinks and trivia. Try your best to remember catchphrases and memorable moments from the show’s characters, Jess, Nick, Schmidt, Winston and Cece.

Time: 2-4 p.m.

Location: Guilford Hall Brewery (1611 Guilford Ave.)

Cost: Free with RSVP, but they ask for a $5 donation.

Family friendly? Let’s not bring the kids to a brewery.