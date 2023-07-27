Have you been craving some good food? Or maybe you just want to enjoy some drinks and learn more about popular Baltimore locations? Whatever your preference, we’ve listed some events for you to check out.

Thursday, July 27

Flicks from the Hill

American Visionary Art Museum’s free outdoor “under the stars” film series returns for its final program this week. The original 1988 “Hairspray” film (not the one with Troy Bolton) will be played on the side of the museum; attendees can grab a spot from which to watch in Federal Hill Park. The museum itself will also be open — with free admission — from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with food trucks and activities available before the movie starts.

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: American Visionary Art Museum (800 Key Highway)

Cost: Free

Family friendly? It is encouraged!

Friday, July 28

Baltimore County Restaurant Week

From Friday through Aug. 6, certain restaurants in Baltimore County area will participate in Restaurant Week. Visitors are encouraged to “discover new restaurants — or return to an old favorite — at big savings,” County Executive Johnny Olszewski wrote in a press release. More than 40 establishments are taking part, including Miss Shirley’s Cafe, Eggspectation, Pappas and more. For a full list of restaurants and the discounted multicourse meals they’ll be offering, go here.

Time: Whenever the restaurants open, I assume.

Location: Salsa Grill, Ruth’s Chris Steak House Pikesville and many other eateries across Baltimore County.

Cost: The restaurants have all different kinds of deals, so make sure to check them out online first to see.

Family friendly? Yes

Baltimore Bar Crawl and Inner Harbor History Tour

The Brews & Clues Baltimore Bar Crawl is a fun three-mile experience that will teach you about some of the city’s most interesting landmarks, including the USS Constellation, Sagamore Pendry and Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park. The event will allow you to explore the Inner Harbor area with scavenger hunts, historic walking tours and trivia about the city, coupled with pit stops for alcoholic drinks.

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: It’ll kick off at The Horse You Came In On Saloon (1626 Thames St.)

Family friendly? No

Shakedown Live Standup Comedy

If you’re in need of a good laugh, head to Nottingham’s Tavern. The restaurant has a rotating lineup of comics every Friday night in an event hosted by comedians Sean Savoy and Michael Wolcott.

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Nottingham’s Tavern (8850 Stanford Blvd. in Columbia)

Cost: Tickets are $16 online or $20 at the door

Family friendly? No

Saturday, July 29

Summer Block Party Presents: Jodeci

If you’re a fan of R&B, this quartet’s concert is a must-attend, as Jodeci performs all their hits for the aunties alongside trio SWV. Baltimore’s own Dru Hill will also be performing, though it is unknown which of the 47 members will be there.

Time: Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event starts at 7:30 p.m.

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Cost: As of Wednesday, the lowest ticket prices available were $30.

Family friendly? I don’t think you want to bring your kids to this one.

Puppet Workshop

“Executive Director of Creative Madness” Peter Court will run a workshop for attendees of all ages to learn about puppet-making and performance techniques at Black Cherry Puppet Theater, a nonprofit association of artists and performers.

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Black Cherry Puppet Theater (1115 Hollins St.)

Family friendly? It is encouraged!

Baltimore Beat Summer Jam

The Baltimore Beat is hosting a summer concert filled with a variety of performers and DJs from Baltimore. You’ll hear from DJ-SUN, Tromac, Emily Rabbit, Infinity Knives x Brian Ennals and more, hosted by local musician Eze Jackson.

Time: Doors at 8 p.m., music at 9 p.m.

Location: The Compound (2239 Kirk Ave.)

Cost: Advance tickets are $15, regular tickets are $20.

Family friendly? No; it’s 21 and up.

Sunday, July 30

Taylor Swift Era’s Brunch

Are you a Swiftie? Do you love brunch? Then make your way over to The Point in Fells on Sunday for the restaurant’s Swift-themed brunch. The DJ will only be playing music by or featuring Swift, and there will be Taylor-themed drinks, trivia cards and prizes available, as well as an “Insta-worthy photo booth.”

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: The Point In Fells (1738 Thames St.)

Cost: It’s free to RSVP, but you’ll have to pay for drinks and food.

Family friendly? Yes

Karaoke Night: A Tribute to Tina Turner

Tina Turner’s music and Caribbean food? Count me in. Enjoy a night out singing some of the queen of rock and roll’s greatest hits while eating great food. Attendees can even dress the part if they’d like.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Daniel’s Breakfast Club (2018 North Charles St.)

Cost: General admission tickets are $10.