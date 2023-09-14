What to do this weekend, from Trash Wheel Fan Fest to Defenders’ Day events

Well, Baltimore, we’ve returned from vacations, the kids are back in school and we’re breaking away from summer’s high heat. As cooler temperatures finally blow in, we have your weekend guide on who to see, what to do and where to go.

Plus, what better way to think about your little scholars’ success this year than to join The Baltimore Banner later this month in conversation with Joyce Abbott, an expert educator and the inspiration behind ABC’s critical and commercial hit series “Abbott Elementary.” Because of the strike by writers and actors in Hollywood, it’s unclear when the third season of the show will premiere, so come engage with Abbott and other Baltimore-area school teachers on Sept. 28.

Friday, Sept. 15

Vintage Goods in the Neighborhood

The Charmers Club, a local organization focused on supporting small businesses in Baltimore, is hosting a night full of pop-up shops, home and decor finds, vintage clothing designs and more.

Time: 5-9 p.m.

Location: 2745 Huntington Ave.

Cost: It’s free to attend, but don’t walk in there expecting not to pay for anything.

Family friendly? Yes.

Baltimore’s Defenders’ Day

This weekend, Baltimore will commemorate Defenders’ Day. The city’s oldest holiday honors the successful defense of the city from British attack in 1814. The National Park Service and its partners will welcome Marylanders to Fort McHenry to learn about the lives and experiences of soldiers, sailors and civilians who defended the city more than 200 years ago.

Park rangers and the Fort McHenry Guard’s fifes and drums will kick things off with a parade. Throughout the weekend, visitors can further experience drums and weapons demonstrations, tour the Pride of Baltimore II and much more to learn about the successful defense that led to the creation of our country’s 50-star flag.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Fort McHenry in Locust Point

Price: $15 entrance fee to the historic Star Fort for those 16 and older; children 15 and younger are free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Manor Hill’s Munich Dunkel Release

Beginning Friday, Manor Hill will release the next lager in their acclaimed European Series, Munich Dunkel. The German dark malt will be available in cans and on draft, while supplies last. Other farm-brewed beers, hard seltzer and food trucks will also be present.

Time: The event’s tasting room will be open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.

Location: 4411 Manor Lane (Ellicott City)

Price: Free.

Family friendly? I doubt it.

Saturday, Sept. 16

The Maryland Renaissance Festival

Banner columnist Rick Hutzell said few things signal summer’s end quite like the historic reenactment of life during former English King Henry VIII’s reign. Visitors come for the jousting entertainment, but they stay for the turkey legs, making it one of Maryland’s most popular annual events. Now in its 55th year, the festival runs through Oct. 22.

Time: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Location: 1821 Crownsville Road (Annapolis)

Cost: Prices for tickets, which must be purchased online, vary by age; children under 7 are free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Back to Cool Vintage Market

The Charmers Club is hosting “Back to Cool: A Vintage and Makers Market” at the Ministry of Brewing on Saturday. Here’s another opportunity to shop with some of the best local makers and vintage vendors!

Time: 12-5 p.m.

Location: 1900 E. Lombard St.

Cost: Free to attend.

Family friendly? Yes.

Trash Wheel Fan Fest

Whether your favorite trash wheel is Mister, Professor, Captain or Gwynnda the Good Wheel of the West, you can join the party. Enjoy all-you-care-to-drink Peabody Heights brews, see trash-wheel-inspired art and eat from local food trucks. Tickets also include a pint metal cup and a “DIY googly eye station” — whatever that means.

Time: 7-10 p.m.

Location: Peabody Heights Brewery (401 E. 30th St.)

Early Bird: General registration is $40 in advance and $45 at the door.

Family friendly? Hmm, maybe leave the kids with your parents so that you can take advantage of the included alcohol?

Guardians of Baltimore

“The Guardians of Baltimore” is a photo documentary and storytelling project that celebrates the unrecognized community work of Black female leaders from Baltimore City neighborhoods. Recorded interviews and large-scale photographs are part of “The Guardians of Baltimore: Preserving Our Legacy” exhibit, showing how art and activism impact the city.

Guests will join Mayor Brandon Scott, state Senator Cory McCray, the guardians themselves, and artists for an afternoon filled with “powerful and inspiring” stories.

Time: 3-6 p.m.

Location: The Peale (225 Holliday St.)

Cost: $22. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, Sept. 17

Janet Paulsen Group’s Tribute to John Waters

Jazz and pop vocalist Janet Paulsen and her quartet will feature songs and anecdotes in tribute to Baltimore native John Waters at An Die Musik Live. Tease up your highest beehive and put on the jeweled cat eyeglasses, heavy lipstick, faux animal prints, fabulous dresses and boas, and join the celebration in honor of John Waters receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame the next day. Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes.

Time: 5 p.m.

Cost: $20 in-person or $10 for a virtual live stream

Location: An Die Musik Live (409 N. Charles Street)

Family friendly? Yes.

Just announced

Charm City Fringe Festival announced Tuesday that it will return full-scale this year for the first time since 2019. The Bromo Arts District will host the free performing arts festival from Sept. 29 through Oct. 8.