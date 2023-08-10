What to do this weekend, from a wine festival to the Peale’s birthday bash

Another hot summer weekend means another list of events for you to check out. Festivals, plays and movie nights are just a few of the options up for enjoyment.

Friday, Aug. 11

‘The Purple Tape’

Wu-Tang Clan rapper Raekwon’s 1995 solo cassette, “Only Built 4 Cuban Linx...,” also known as “The Purple Tape” for its limited-edition color, is widely considered to be one of the best hip-hop albums. It only makes sense, then, that the original play named for it will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the genre and give attendees a lesson in hip-hop history. “The Purple Tape” will feature students from the New Song Community Learning Center (also the venue for the play), as well the Baltimore Rock Opera Society and local rapper Wordsmith.

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: New Song Community Learning Center (530 Presstman St.)

Cost: Tickets cost $15.

Family friendly? It is encouraged.

Outdoor Movie Night

Also in honor of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Baltimore Peninsula is showing “Brown Sugar,” the 2002 romantic comedy about the birth of the genre. Baltimore DJ Trillnatured will play a family-friendly hip-hop tribute set until the movie starts, and food and drinks will be provided by Soul Smoked BBQ, LemonTopia, Swill Apothecafé by Blacksmiths and Little Havana.

Time: You can go as early as 6 p.m. for food, drinks and games, and the screening starts at dusk.

Location: Rye Street Market (301 Mission Blvd.)

Cost: Admission is free.

Family friendly? It’s encouraged!

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

Saturday, Aug. 12

2023 Arts, Wine, Jazz & Soul Festival

The Havre de Grace Colored School Museum and Cultural Center is hosting the 6th annual Arts, Wine, Jazz & Soul Festival. Attendees can enjoy local vendors, jazz and soul artists, food and drinks, and a nice view of the Susquehanna River. Can you think of a more relaxing way to spend your Saturday afternoon?

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Friends-Concord Point Lighthouse (700 Concord St. in Havre De Grace)

Cost: Tickets range between $20 and $75.

Family friendly? Yes.

Moonrise Festival

The annual electronic dance music festival is making its return to the Pimlico Race Course. The festival will be headlined by Above & Beyond, John Summit, Louis the Child, Kaskade (Redux), Dillon Francis and San Holo, with many more performers scheduled to take the stage.

Time: 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday

Location: Pimlico Race Course (5201 Park Heights Ave.)

Cost: Ticket prices range; a two-day general admission ticket costs $195.

Family friendly? No; you must be 18 or older to enter.

Sunday, Aug. 13

The Peale Birthday Bash

Celebrate the 209th birthday Baltimore’s Community Museum this weekend. The free event for the Peale, which is “housed in “the oldest museum building in the United States,” according to its website, will include cake, crafts, new exhibitions and more. There will also be beer and pretzels available for purchase.

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: The Peale (225 Holliday St.)

Cost: Free with RSVP.

Family friendly? It is encouraged.

JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown at Rams Head Live!

JPEGMAFIA, who is based in Baltimore, and his album-mate Danny Brown will perform at Rams Head Live! on Sunday. The venue’s website says this concert is for all ages, but the name of their joint project and tour is “Scaring the Hoes,” so I’ll let you be the judge about bringing young ones to this show.

Time: Doors open at 7 p.m.

Location: Rams Head Live! (20 Market Place)

Cost: General admission tickets are $39.50.

Family friendly? Their website says yes, but I’d be cautious.

Just announced

While he might currently be better known as Kim Kardashian’s ex, former “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson is returning to his roots with a comedy show at The Lyric. Tickets to see “Pete Davidson & Friends” on Aug. 25 will go on sale to the general public on Friday, though presale tickets are available Thursday at noon if you use the code “BUPKIS” — the name of his current Peacock show.