What to do this weekend, from Wine on the Waterfront to movies in the park

It’s the first of June, which is fitting since there are several recurring monthly events that kick off this week and last through the summer. Check out our top choices below.

Thursday, June 1

WTMD’s First Thursday Festivals

The first of WTMD’s monthly First Thursday Festivals, a free outdoor concert series, takes place, well, the first Thursday of June. Performers for this week include Joe P., Eric Hutchinson, and the interestingly named Whiskey Feathers. Food vendors such as Baltimore’s own Heavy Seas Beer, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood and Taharka Brothers Ice Cream will also be around, as well as a number of local artisanal goods at the Makers Village. You can visit the website for more information.

Time: Music starts at 5:30 p.m.

Location: Canton Waterfront Park (3001 Boston St.)

Cost: Admission is free, though you’ll have to pay individual vendors.

Family friendly? Do you really want to take care of your children while you’re surrounded by intoxicated people and live musical performances?

Pratt Street Market

PNC Bank presents Pratt Street Market, a legitimate reason for you to enjoy your lunch outside. Visitors can purchase food from well-known favorites such as Shareef’s and Soul Smoked BBQ to enjoy with their co-workers or by themselves. There will also be small businesses there selling things such as clothing and art. The market will be open every Thursday through the end of September.

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: 10 E. Pratt St.

Cost: You’ll need to pay vendors, but eating outside is free.

Family friendly? Yup!

Friday, June 2

First Friday: The Jonathan Gilmore Project — Funktopia Nation

The collective known as The Jonathan Gilmore Project will perform “Funktopia Nation,” described as music ranging from funk, soul and R&B that’s “part-theater, part-concert,” for the Reginald F. Lewis Museum’s June edition of First Friday. Visitors can also try food and drinks by chefs from Lexington Market, and if you arrive early, you’ll have a chance to check out exhibits.

Time: Exhibits open at 6 p.m.; performance begins at 7 p.m.

Location: Reginald F. Lewis Museum (830 E. Pratt St.)

Cost: Admission is $25 for nonmembers, $20 for members, and food is available for purchase.

Family friendly? Yup!

Rhythm & Reels

Baltimore City’s Department of Recreation and Parks is hosting its first Rhythm & Reels event of the 2023 summer season this Friday. The aim is to offer free, monthly, family-friendly programming in city parks. This weeks’s selection is Spike Lee’s “School Daze.”

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Carroll Park (1500 Washington Blvd.)

Cost: Free, along with complimentary popcorn while supplies last.

Family friendly? It’s encouraged!

Saturday, June 3

Baltimore by Baltimore Festival

Paula Campbell, Rye Rye, Tim Trees, Rod Lee and Unruly Records will all be in the same place on Saturday, so I know where I’ll be. Baltimore by Baltimore’s Waterfront Music & Makers Festival, a showcase of the city’s creative community that takes place on the first Saturday of every month until December, will make the evolution of Baltimore club music the center of its first all-day event. There will naturally be performances, as well as food and goods, so make sure you attend.

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Inner Harbor Amphitheater (200 E. Pratt St.)

Cost: Entry is free, but you will need money for vendors.

Family friendly? Yup!

Charles Street Promenade

Billed as a “pedestrian takeover of the Historic Charles Street,” the Charles Street Promenade was created to bring awareness and encourage support of the small businesses on Charles Street. Visitors can shop or dine along the road, or simply just take a stroll with their family.

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: Charles Street

Cost: Free entry, but you will need money for restaurants and shops.

Family friendly? Yup!

Sunday, June 4

Wine on the Waterfront

No idea why, but this sounds like an incredible time ― not like I’m biased or anything. The Baltimore Banner presents Wine on the Waterfront, where you can enjoy wine from domestic and international locations as well as local food offerings. There will also be a VIP section if you’d like to elevate your experience (like gaining entry an hour before others).

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Canton Waterfront Park (3001 Boston St.)

Cost: Designated driver tickets are $27.50, general admission tickets are $71.50 and VIP tickets are $137.50.