Spooky season is coming to an end — but not before Halloween, of course! Be on the lookout for events to get you ready for Halloween or just to enjoy the cool weather rolling in.

From a 7K run to glow-in-the-dark yoga, here are seven things for you to do in Howard County for the week ending Oct. 30.

Fall Fest

Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday to Sunday

Strohmer Family Farm has the perfect fall activity: Fall Fest. Head out to Woodstock any day this weekend to experience all of the fall vibes. There will be a pumpkin patch, hay rides, mazes, farm animals, activities for all and apple cider donuts.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Girls night out

4-8 p.m. Thursday

Get your girls, put on your best Halloween costume — or don’t — and grab some wine for Girls Night Out at Savage Mill. As you wander around the shops, you can also be on the lookout for tarot card readings, carnivorous plants, ghost tours and prizes. And don’t worry, there will also be bags full of goodies.

The evening full of eerie enchantment is free to join.

Spook-tacular

6-8 p.m. Friday

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

All you could ever want in a fall event will be at Spook-tacular. From pumpkin decorating to a costume contest, the event at Color Burst Park in Columbia is packed with fun fall activities.

There will be a trick-or-treat trail, a photo booth, face painting, games and dancing. The winners of the group costume contest will win a Merriweather District Prize Pack valued at more than $250.

All guests should check in at Guest Services, and the first 200 people to check in get a goodie bag.

You can reserve a spot for the free event online.

Glow-in-the-dark yoga

7-8 p.m. Friday

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Wear your brightest neon colors, white or reflective clothing or a Halloween costume and flow through poses at glow-in-the-dark yoga in Marriottsville. Yoga Haven Howard County is hosting the spooky yoga flow.

Single tickets are $39.19, or there is a two-for-one deal at $20.52.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Bring and dispose of your unused, expired and unwanted medicines — no questions asked — at Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The collection will be in a drive-thru. Tablets, capsules, liquids, creams, e-cigarettes, vape pens and needles will be accepted.

The drug take-back day is to “prevent the misuse of prescription medications, many of which continue to supply the nation’s opioid epidemic. Disposing of unused, expired and unwanted drugs means they’ll no longer pose a danger to anyone in the home or on the street,” according to a press release from the medical center.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The event takes place at the main entrance of the hospital in Columbia.

Fall Festival on the Towne

1-3 p.m. Saturday

If you couldn’t get enough of the fall festival, here’s another one for you. Head to Towne Center Laurel in your spookiest costume and enjoy live music and performances while you get your face painted, get a balloon animal or even play some family games like tic-tac-toss.

The event is free and only one ticket is needed per family.

Savage 7K run/1-mile historic walk

8 a.m. Sunday

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

If you’re feeling active or in need of a nice autumn walk, join in on the 7K run or 1-mile historic walk in Savage this weekend.

After the run and walk ends, there will be music and homemade baked goods to enjoy.

Registration is $35 plus fees through Oct. 25 or $40 on race day.