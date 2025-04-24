Spring break is over, but the fun doesn’t have to be.

There are plenty of outdoor events this week around Howard County (and a few indoor ones as well). From a talk on Maryland’s mythical beasts to free jazz music at Merriweather’s Chrysalis stage, here are seven things to do in Howard County for April 24 through May 1.

Maryland cryptids talk in Ellicott City

7 to 9 p.m. Friday

Storyteller Rissa Miller is giving a lecture at the Museum of Howard County History on the magical beasts of Maryland. Learn about Chessie the Sea Serpent, the Black Goat of Seven Hills and Howard County’s own Hyote. Tickets are $25.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Squeaky Clean Comedy Show in Columbia

7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday

Forget raunchy or bathroom humor. Frankly Funny Comedy is putting on a show with “comedy so clean, your floor would be jealous.” Ticket prices start at $28 plus fees.

Goat yoga in Glenelg

9:30 a.m. Saturday

You don’t have to be the greatest of all time to enjoy a caprine yoga class at Emma’s Daisyhill Farm. The class is open to anyone age 12 and older and includes a little time afterward to take selfies with the kids. Tickets cost $35 plus fees.

Free jazz at Merriweather Park

11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

There are not one but two free live jazz concerts in downtown Columbia this weekend. Eight student jazz bands will take the Chrysalis stage beginning at 11 a.m. for the 6th annual Jazz in the Woods festival. Later in the evening, the U.S. Navy Band Commodores, the military branch’s premier jazz ensemble, will give a family-friendly performance from the Chrysalis beginning at 5 p.m.

SpringFest in Old Ellicott City

Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday

Organizers for this all-ages festival say this year’s SpringFest will feature 35 artisan vendors, kids’ activities food trucks, environmental education and live music from The! Warshanna Quintet, Brooklyn Kohl and Ari and the Buffalo Kings.

Farm festival at Manor Hill Brewery

Noon to 7 p.m. Sunday

If you’re into fairies, princesses and unicorns (or maybe you know a kiddo who is), Manor Hill Brewing is the place to be this weekend. Organizers with Clover Luck Stables and the Drama Learning Center are transforming the farm into a glittery all-ages festival where kids and adults can enjoy live music, pony rides and other activities. Ticket prices start at $15.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Spring wildflower walk on the Savage Mill Trail

1 to 3 p.m. Thursday May 1

Howard County Bird Club is hosting a scenic wildflower walk along the Savage Mill Trail above the Fall Line on the Little Patuxent River. Parking is located on Foundry Street off Gorman Road. Organizers recommend making an advance reservation by emailing odenata@msn.com.