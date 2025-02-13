Whether you caught the big game on Sunday or cozied up with a great book instead, Howard County has plenty of activities this week following the Super Bowl excitement.

Super Bowl ads analysis at Oversea Distillery and Bar

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday

Listen to a panel of marketing experts analyze 12 commercials that aired during Super Bowl LIX. Later, the audience casts their votes for the best and worst ads. The event is organized by the Baltimore chapter of the American Marketing Association and includes time for networking. Ticket prices vary.

Singles mixer and salsa at The Periodic Table

5:30 p.m. Friday

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Periodic Table restaurant and bar in Columbia is hosting a free singles happy hour on Valentine’s Day. Pay a $10 cover to stay past 8 p.m. for salsa lessons and dancing. Organizers say the lessons involve frequently changing dance partners, making it a great way to meet new people.

Singles book swap at the Bibliopub

7 p.m. Friday

Bring a book and a handwritten note describing what you liked about it to the Bibliopub at Backwater Books in Ellicott City. It’s the perfect icebreaker on Valentine’s Day. The bar is also offering drink specials to literature lovers.

Great backyard bird count

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Each February, citizens across the globe work together to collect data on wild birds for the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society. Howard County Conservancy is participating in the project, inviting 25 volunteers to join expert bird-watchers and identify birds at feeders from the warmth of the nature center. The event is free; participants are asked to register by Friday.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Live music at Manor Hill Brewing

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

The 54-acre working farm in Ellicott City has live music on Sundays. Sip on your favorite Manor Hill beer while listening to live music from Frank Florence or order a Neapolitan-style pizza from the Pizza Trolley. Visitors who purchase beer will get a free 10-ounce Manor Hill tulip glass to take home.

Coffee with a cop

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday

Chat with patrol and community outreach officers at the Dunkin located at 14600 Frederick Road in Cooksville. The event is free and open to drop-ins.

Lecture on the science of motivation

7 p.m. Wednesday

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

David Yeager, a developmental psychologist and professor at the University of Texas at Austin, is giving a free public talk at Glenelg Country School’s Mulitz Theater on the science of motivating young people. He wrote a book on the topic, “10 to 25: The Science of Motivating Young People,” that aims to give parents, educators and leaders tips for mentoring young people. Registration is encouraged.