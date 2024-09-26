This weekend’s All Things Go Music Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion will feature three dozen acts, but Chappell Roan is not one of them.

The singer-songwriter announced on Instagram that she was cancelling a Saturday performance in New York City and a Sunday show in Columbia, Maryland, citing the need to “prioritize my health.”

Roan set off a firestorm recently when she said she would vote for, but not endorse, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. She has attacked former President Donald Trump, but says she has concerns about some of the Democratic Party’s positions, including the war in Gaza.

The cancellation is certainly a disappointment to fans who paid as much as $650 for a ticket to the festival, which is sold out in Columbia. But the festival is still offering two full days of music, including performances by Reneé Rapp, Hozier, Laufey and Janelle Monáe.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The two-day music festival kicks off Saturday at noon, with gates opening at 10:30 a.m. Festivalgoers can bop between the Pavilion and Chrysalis stage to catch as many performances as they can manage.

The festival is expanding for the first time to include another city. Performers are traveling between Columbia and Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York.

All Things Go started out as a one-day festival at Union Market in Washington, D.C., in 2014 and has been at Merriweather since 2021. This is the second year that All Things Go is a two-day event.

Attendees can enjoy food, cocktails, craft beer, interactive art and more.

The only available tickets listed on Ticketmaster on Wednesday afternoon were a handful of VIP seats going for $788.85 each.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

If you weren’t able to score tickets, there are some available — albeit expensive — on resale sites. Or you can hear performers from the restaurants in the Merriweather District.

Here are some other things to do for the week ending Wednesday Oct. 2.

‘Vivo’ at Color Burst Park

6:30 p.m. Thursday, movie starts at 7:15 p.m.

The “And Action: Dance and Movie Nights” series is screening “Vivo,” a 2021 animated film featuring the voices of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Zoe Saldaña and Gloria Estefan, on Thursday night.

Miranda plays the title character Vivo, a musical kinkajou (a tropical rainforest mammal) who must deliver a lengthy song to Estefan’s character, Marta Sandoval, who is retiring from her music career.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Before the movie begins, you can enjoy a complimentary salsa class.

The first 100 guests, who must show their RSVP at the guest services tent, will receive a free portable lounge chair.

Young Birder Fall Warblers Walk

7:30 a.m. at Howard County Conservancy

Young birders can start their Saturday bright and early with fall warblers and sparrows. Led by members of the Howard County Bird Club, avian-enthusiast youths will walk along trails looking for feathered friends.

Young birders must be joined by a parent or guardian. They are asked to bring snacks and water. Binoculars are available for loan.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

IRSVP to Chen Chiu at chiuchen@gmail.com.

Manor Hill Corn Fest

12-7 p.m. Saturday at Manor Hill Farm

Manor Hill Farm wants to unite corn fanatics on Saturday.

This free corn festival includes cornhole games, food trucks, sweet treats, live music and, of course, beer.

The food trucks — 410 BBQ, Tasty Maryland and Manor Hill Pizza Trolley — will feature corn-themed specials. Festivalgoers can also enjoy sweet treats from Good Karma Creamery and Schmidty’s Kettle Corn.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Enjoy live music at the acoustic barn stage and the bluegrass field stage. Dan Bregman and DT Huber will perform on the acoustic stage, while Moose Jaw and Dave Zelonka Band will perform on the bluegrass stage.

Fall Fest at Mary’s Land Farm

1-5 p.m. Saturday

The inaugural Lea Marie Farone Foundation’s Fall Fest will be held Saturday at Mary’s Land Farm. A family-run nonprofit, the foundation works to enhance the lives of children and young adults living with chronic illnesses.

At Fall Fest, kids and adults can find their way through a corn maze, pick pumpkins from the pumpkin patch and feed and pet animals. There will also be a giant outdoor slide.

Tickets are $25 for children (5 years and older) and $40 for adults. The tickets include a boxed lunch.

Native Plant Palooza

12-4 p.m. Sunday at Robinson Nature Center

Native plants from shrubs and wildflowers — even edible ones — will be on sale at the Robinson Nature Center Saturday afternoon.

Participating vendors include the Howard County Bird Club, Howard County Master Gardeners, Go Native Tree Farm and Meadowsweet Native Plant Farm.

This annual sale promotes native plants because they are “more tolerant to local climate, pest species and soil nutrients and require less water, fertilizer and pesticides while providing food and habitat for local species of butterflies, insects and birds,” according to the event page.

Intergenerational Walktober Fun Walk

10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at North Laurel Community Center

The North Laurel Community Center is celebrating Active Again Week with “Walktober”. Participants will team up with the community center’s preschool students and go on a leisurely stroll.

Depending on weather, the walk will take place outside or on the center’s indoor track.

Walkers can sign up at the North Laurel 50+ Center front desk (inside the community center) or by calling 410-313-0380.