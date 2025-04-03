Get your steps in this week at either the Light the Night 5K or the inaugural Oakland Mills Middle School Fun Run.

Looking for arts and culture events this week? Stroll through “The Pacific Northwest” photography show or listen to the Columbia Orchestra perform “Peter and the Wolf.”

Check out these events and more for the week ending Wednesday, April 9.

Light the Night 5k

6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday

Community members are gathering at the Oakland Mills High School track Friday night for the fourth annual Light the Night 5K. The race raises awareness for suicide prevention

The event is hosted by the Howard County Department of Health, Recreation and Parks; the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Maryland Chapter; Grassroots Crisis Intervention Center; and Bullseye Running.

On-site registration will be available for $40, cash only, or register early online.

Oakland Mills Middle School Fun Run

10 a.m. Saturday

Come out Saturday morning for the first ever Fun Run at Oakland Mills Middle School. Oakland Mills students, teachers, families and community members will run, walk or even skip a 2-mile loop through the neighborhood.

Student permission slips were sent home, but slips also will be available at the school off Kilimanjaro Road on Saturday morning. All students need a permission slip and to be accompanied by an adult.

Daffodil Day

10 a.m-2 p.m. Saturday

Shop for spring flowers at Whipps Garden Cemetery’s Daffodil Day. There will be refreshments, music, kids activities and an archaeology lesson at the 19th century garden cemetery off St. John’s Lane in Ellicott City. Entry is free.

Peter and the Wolf performance

10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. Saturday

The Columbia Orchestra is performing music from “Peter and the Wolf,” “Harry Potter” and “Moana.” Dance Connections, an Ellicott City company, and narrator Greg Jukes are joining the orchestra.

Saturday’s performances are at the Jim Rouse Theatre at Wilde Lake High School off Twin Rivers Road in Columbia. Tickets prices range from $20 for adults to $10 for students, while children 12 years and younger are free.

The Pacific Northwest reception

2-5 p.m. Sunday

Photographer Jay Moore, born and raised in the Pacific Northwest, has pieces this month in The Artists’ Gallery on Main Street in Old Ellicott City. The gallery is hosting a reception Sunday afternoon for Moore’s show, aptly named ”The Pacific Northwest.”

“My hope is to stir memories for people who have viewed the beauty of these places and inspire others to explore these majestic locations for themselves,” Moore said in an email about the show.

If you can’t make it Sunday, the show runs until April 27. The Artists’ Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

POUND workout class

4:30-5:15 p.m. Monday

Did you ever want to play the drums as a kid but your parents said no? Well now you can … kind of. POUND Fitness is a music-driven, drumming-inspired workouts. No drumming experience required.

Monday’s class is at the Clarksville Commons Shopping Center on Clarksville Pike. Bring a yoga mat and bottle of water. Ripstix, lightly weighted exercise drumsticks designed for POUND workouts, will be provided. Register online for $14.

Book of Secrets

10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Wednesday

Adults can spend next Wednesday making forest-themed books of secrets at the county library’s Glenwood Branch, off Route 97 in Cooksville.

The library will provide thick cardstock, stamps, inks, matchbooks, patterned paper, fibrous paper and mini-die cuts. Online registration closes at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.