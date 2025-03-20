Want something to do this week, but at a loss of what to do? No fear, because Howard County has plenty of things to do over the next week, from an adult prom to a spring craft show and family Zumba.

Consider these Howard County events and more for the week ending March 26.

Young Professionals happy hour

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday

The Howard County Chamber’s Young Professionals Network is hosting a March Madness networking happy hour at Reckless Shepherd Brewing Co. on Thursday evening.

Registration fees are $30 for members and $40 for nonmembers.

First day of spring fun run/walk

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Charm City Run in Columbia is ready for spring. To kick off the spring season, take part in a fun run/walk before celebrating back at the store.

There, you can refuel with food from FitnessChef and talk with the vendors on-site. One participant will win a $100 gift card.

Registration is free.

Adult prom at GameOn

9 p.m. Friday

Missed out on prom night, or want to relive your high school glory days? GameOn Bar+Arcade has you covered with its annual adult prom Friday night.

Open bar packages are available for purchase.

Spring craft show

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

A spring craft show is taking over the Howard County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday. Shop around at a show with more than 150 craft vendors.

Can’t make it Saturday? Sunday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Backwater Sessions

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday

Enjoy a night of live jazz with Ahmed Warshanna and his quintet at Backwater Books, located on Main Street in Ellicott City. A Baltimore-based guitarist and composer, Warshanna founded The Backwater Sessions. It has grown from a weekly music series into a mainstay of the area’s jazz and improv music scene.

Cover costs $10 at the door.

Family Zumba

4:30 p.m. Monday

Spend your Monday afternoon with a family-friendly workout at the Roger Carter Community Center. The class will have upbeat music, simple dance moves and games.

An adult and child must register and participate together. Please bring water and wear comfortable clothes and sneakers.

Beer Run

Starts at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Meet at Manor Hill Tavern for an evening run Tuesday evening and then a brew or two.

Runners head out on the Trolley Trail for a 3.7-mile run. You can run as part of a group or solo. After the run, enjoy a free beer back at the tavern.