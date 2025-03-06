Daylight saving time is almost here, which means more time to do things! Which is great, because as the weather continues to warm, outdoor events are rolling along in Howard County. But don’t worry, there is still plenty happening indoors as well.

Consider these Howard County activities for the week ending March 12.

The Importance of Being Earnest

7:30 p.m. Thursday

Howard Community College is putting on Oscar Wilde’s farcical comedy, “The Importance of Being Earnest,” beginning Thursday night.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Tickets range from $10 to $15 , and children under the age of 12 are free with the purchase of any ticket. If you can’t see the play Thursday and wish to, there are more opportunities throughout the weekend.

Unwind & Uncork

11 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday

Start your weekend with a yoga class led by instructor Kristen Coffey at Penn Oaks Winery. Enjoy a glass of wine after the indoor class. All participants need to bring their own yoga mat and towel.

Reserve your spot online and pay in-person on Saturday. The $25 ticket includes the yoga class and a glass of wine or wine tasting. Food will be available for purchase or bring your own picnic.

Gold Rush Scavenger Hunt

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday

The annual Gold Rush Scavenger Hunt is this weekend at the North Laurel Community Center. Children of all ages can hunt for golden coins, pots of gold or prizes.

The event costs $10 for community center members and $15 for nonmembers.

Public Star Party

Sunset to 11 p.m. Saturday

Gaze up at the stars with the Howard Astronomical League this Saturday night. Admire the night sky with the club’s telescope.

This event is for all ages and free. Meet at Alpha Ridge Park.

Blossoms & Beyond

3-5 p.m. Sunday

Spend your Sunday afternoon lost in beautiful watercolor paintings at the Slayton House. The paintings, celebrating the Baltimore Watercolor Society’s Member Exhibit, will be in display in Slayton House’s Bernice Kish Gallery.

The reception is free. Register here.

High school authors event

7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday

Backwater Books is celebrating high school authors whose work has come together in “Navigating the Margins: A Collection of Stories by High School Students.”

The published collection includes pieces rooted in murder mystery, historical fiction, fantasy and realistic fiction.

Wednesday’s event will have readings from several of the young authors, meet-and-greets and a book signing.

Adventures in Space Exploration

7-7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Children ages 7 to 12 can learn all about the planets and space at the East Columbia branch Wednesday night. Afterward, kids can take home their own painted space-themed sun catcher.