A lot rides on the outcome of Saturday’s football game between Navy (7-2) and Tulane (8-2) in Annapolis.

If the Midshipmen hold back the Green Wave in the noon game, they remain in the running for an AAC championship meeting with Army on Dec. 6 — in addition to the annual Army-Navy game Dec. 14.

If they lose, it’s probably Tulane traveling to West Point to face Army (9-0), while Navy would finish its conference season next weekend against East Carolina (5-4) in Greenville, North Carolina.

But defeating Tulane would mean the second slot in the AAC championship would come down to the outcomes of each team’s last conference game. (Tulane faces Memphis on Nov. 28.)

Either way, this is the final home game of a turnaround season for the Naval Academy. Tickets tend to go fast. General admission at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium is $50 for adults or $40 for standing room.

Navy will recognize its 23 seniors in a pregame ceremony, an end-of-season event that’s always a reminder these players are headed to service in uniform and usually not a pro sports career.

But Navy still has one more game in Maryland. This year’s Army-Navy game is scheduled for Northwest Stadium, the little-loved bowl in Landover once known as FedEx Field. That classic matchup is long sold-out.

Saturday’s game also will be carried on ESPN2.

Artists return

6-9 p.m. Friday

After several years at locations around Eastport, the Art Between the Creeks collaborative returns with its fall show reception to the place where it all began, the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park.

The group started in 1992 as an alternative to the Main Street arts scene in Annapolis, where more than 30 galleries were doing business at the time. The first show included the work of three artists, Cindy Fletcher-Holden, Simeone Coxe and sculptor Monroe Hall.

Both the collaborative and the museum have changed since then. The museum has expanded across Back Creek to include a city park, and the building itself — the old McNasby’s oyster packing house — has been renovated repeatedly after devastating floods.

This show includes 24 artists presenting works on canvas, mixed-media and photography, including Fletcher-Holden, a well-known muralist. It runs through Sunday. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Dance, dance, dance

7:30 p.m. Saturday

The Water Street Dance Milwaukee, a repertory company that tours nationally, performs at Maryland Hall. Tickets are $55-$75, with discounts for children, young adults and groups.

New voices

3 p.m Sunday

Annapolis Opera is collaborating with The Denyce Graves Foundation to bring “Shared Voices” to Annapolis.

Singers from historically black colleges and universities and top music schools will perform classical music at Asbury United Methodist Church. Singers include Jasmin Ward, Jeremiah Washington, Elliott Brown, Lauren Torey, Inayah Raheem, Chasity Monique Ford, Gabriel Lugo and Lesh’In Edwards.

Admission is $40.

Cellovision

3 and 7 p.m. Sunday

The Annapolis Cellovision Workshop and Live Arts Maryland are staging a concert of all three works for big strings by J.S. Bach.

Daniel Shomper, Nicole Boguslaw and Pei Lu, all members of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, will perform Bach’s Complete Suites for Cello in two shows at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church. Tickets are $30 plus taxes and fees for adults, with discounts for seniors, youths and active military.

Monthly regulars

4-7 p.m. Sunday

The Befuddlers are an acoustic roots trio from Annapolis that’s had a standing monthly show at 49 West Coffee House for almost 15 years.

You can catch Jenn Byrne on upright bass and vocals, Larry Byrne on guitars and vocals and Pete Reichwein on dobro at this month’s session. Free.

Sugar plum preview

6-6:45 p.m. Wednesday

Chesapeake Ballet, a youth dance company, will present a preview of its December performances of the “Nutcracker” at Discoveries: The Library at the Mall.

Company members will dance and tell the story of the popular ballet by Tchaikovsky. Free.