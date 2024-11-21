Yesterday, all my troubles seemed so far away.

That’s because WTMD was playing its normal mix of music. So, with apologies to John, Paul, George and Ringo, here is a lyrical look at what will be different Thursday on the nonprofit radio station — Beatles Day.

Doesn’t have a point of view/ Knows not where he’s going to.

Maybe you don’t care about the Beatles, but that might put you in the minority. They are arguably the most famous pop group of all time.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Morning host Alex Cortright, back this week from a three-month leave, will kick off the station’s daylong fundraiser at 6 a.m. with Beatles covers from The Black Keys, Earth Wind & Fire and individual band members reinterpreting their songs.

Then, at 7 a.m., Cortright will begin working through the entire catalog of Beatles songs, starting with “Please, Please Me” from 1963. It will run until about 7 p.m., with Megan Byrd, Rob Timm, Tyler LaPorte and Izzi Bavis interspersing their five favorites with the chronological catalog run.

Got a good reason/ For taking the easy way out

Cortright, who does his show from home in Annapolis, won’t admit to having favorites.

“That’s impossible to say. I’m kind of a Beatles nerd,” he said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

There will be an answer/ Let it be.

Instead, Cortright will play five Beatles singles that didn’t make it onto any of the group’s albums — songs like “Day Tripper,” “Hey Jude” and “Rain.”

You can bet someone will bring up the posthumous songs too, like last year’s “Now and Then,” a song made possible by new technology that charted and received a Grammy nomination for Record of the Year.

There’s nothing you can do that can’t be done/ Nothing you can sing that can’t be sung.

The musical detour is available on the station’s broadcast. WTMD says it doesn’t have streaming rights to the catalog, but if you’ve given up radio for digital, you can check out the playlist on Spotify.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

WTMD has turned programming over to a single band as a fundraiser since 2010. The station tried other artists for this promotion, including David Bowie and the Rolling Stones. They just weren’t as popular.

“There’s just something about the Beatles,” Cortright said.

And in the end/ The love you take/ Is equal to the love you make.

Here are some other things you can do in the coming week.

Quartet returns

7:30 p.m. Friday

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Grammy award-winning Parker Quartet returns to Annapolis for a free concert at St. John’s College. The Toronto-based group — Daniel Chong and Ken Hamao on violin, Jessica Bodner on viola and Kee-Hyun Kim on cello — work with modern composers to provide fresh sounds for their classical combinations.

Holiday cruises

Saturday and Sunday

Watermark’s Jolly Express holiday cruises aboard the Miss Anne are so popular that the company purchased a second boat.

The 24-foot launches are decorated as reindeer for 45-minute trips around the harbor, featuring hot cocoa, holiday music and good cheer helped along by Captain Santa or Mrs. Claus at the helm. The cruises run from 1-7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday. They continue on weekends and select midweek days through New Year’s Day.

Tickets are $25 per adult and $13 per child. A portion of the proceeds are donated to Historic Annapolis. Reservations required.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Interactive laughs

8 p.m. Saturday

Paul Mecurio brings “Paul Mercurio’s Permission To Speak” to Maryland Hall, an interactive comedy that premiered on Broadway in 2018. The Rams Head Presents show features audience members who speak candidly with the comedian about their lives and their opinions. Tickets are $40-$55 plus taxes and fees.

Guitar hero

8 p.m. Saturday

Acoustic guitarist Jesse Cook takes over the city’s biggest stage at 7 p.m. Sunday, performing a concert that mixes flamenco with everything from classical and jazz to zydeco, blues and Brazilian samba. Tickets to the Rams Head Presents show at Maryland Hall are $45-$100, plus taxes and fees.

Navy Brass

3-4:30 p.m. Sunday

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Naval Academy Brass Trio turns out for the Calvary United Methodist Church Winter Concert Series. The trio performs in the church sanctuary.

Bay lights

5-9 p.m. Sunday

Anyone driving west across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge knows it’s the holiday season when the lights go on at Sandy Point State Park. The annual Lights on The Bay, a fundraiser for the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, is a drive-through display that runs through New Year’s Day.

Admission starts at $20 per car, with 3D glasses available for $5. It is open 5-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 5-9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays.