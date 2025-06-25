Baltimore County boasts so many outdoor concerts on Fridays that choosing just a few is hard to do. Given the heat, I prefer outdoors with ice cream and proximity to air conditioning or a breeze.

Here’s a look at some happenings for the week ending Wednesday, July 2:

Tunes and suds at Guinness

Friday, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

The temperatures may be in the 90s, but you can step back to the ’80s. Enjoy Guys In Thin Ties, a band that pays homage to the look of the Pet Shop Boys and other ’80s favorites with their music. The shows are every Friday during the summer at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery at 5001 Washington Blvd. in southwestern Baltimore County, near BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Biden’s favorite treat

5:00-8:00 p.m. Friday

Prigel Family Farm in Glen Arm is offering some good local food to go with your large helping of homemade cookies and ice cream. Traditional Indian cuisine will be offered this week with music by singer-songwriter Abrielle. The pretty setting on Long Green Road offers food at 5 p.m., music at 6 and ice cream until 9 p.m. Bonus: It’s cooler in the valley, thanks to all the trees.

Concert and magic

6:30-8:00 p.m., Friday

Hunt Valley Town Center is having a Code Red, and it’s not the weather. The high-energy band Code Red will be playing in concert at 6:30 p.m. If you have kids, arrive early and enjoy the magic and balloon art of Liam Laugherty. Beer will be available for purchase, with lots of restaurants in the mall for picking up food. The concert is on the upper deck between California Pizza Kitchen and Sammy’s Trattoria. If you can’t take the heat, I recommend a stroll through Wegman’s freezer aisle to regroup.

Music and food on the farm

5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday

The west side shouldn’t miss out on the music and food, so Braglio Farms in Randallstown is making sure there are options. Join the crowd at this Marriottsville Road farm for a rotating cast of bands and a variety of food trucks. It’s too hot to cook, anyway, and the beautiful setting will make you feel like you’re on a country vacation — complete with hay rides and a petting zoo.

Blueberry festival

11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday

You may know Star Bright Farm in Whitehall for its lavender festival. Now, they’re branching out to berries with their first blueberry festival on Saturday. Pick your berries, and enjoy the Whiskey Narrows String Band play.

Parachute making, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday

The Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum is sharing some history about parachutes and letting visitors make their own and test others out on the outside lawn. The $8 admission fee gets you close to a B-26, and you and your kids can even sit in the parachute pack of the aircraft.

Music for all minds

10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Sunday

Music for all Minds, a day of neuroinclusive musical expression, will be held Sunday at the Pikesville Armory. Recommended for children ages 2 to 6 but open to all, this event is designed to help all children enjoy musical expression. Speech therapists, physical therapists, and child educators will be on hand to facilitate the free event. Space is limited and registration is required.