We are officially in holiday limbo, where some will argue it’s too early to put up Christmas decorations, while others have been blasting Mariah Carey since Halloween. Whatever floats your boat, there will be something for you to do this weekend.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Photos with Santa at The Shops at Kenilworth

Thursday kicks off the photos with Santa Claus at The Shops at Kenilworth until Christmas Eve. Walk-ups are welcome, but reservations are encouraged.

Time: Noon-6 p.m.

Location: The Shops at Kenilworth (800 Kenilworth Drive, Towson)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Tickets start at $19.99

Family friendly? Yes.

Friday, Nov. 15

Bmore Horror Club Hangout and Movie Night

Bmore Horror Club, a group that watches horror movies year-round, regularly gathers at Old Major for movie nights. This time they are watching “Idle Hands,” a teen horror comedy film where a hand — yes — becomes possessed by a demonic force. Get food and drinks at the bar, and head to the second floor for the screening.

Time: Arrive at 6 p.m. for food and drinks. Movie starts at 8 p.m.

Location: Old Major (900 S. Carey St.)

Cost: Just pay for food and drinks

Family friendly? The movie is rated R, so probably not.

Emo Nite at Ottobar

Emo Nite is all about throwing parties “for the music we love,” according to their website, including blink-182, All Time Low, Dashboard Confessional, The Maine and Good Charlotte. This weekend will feature Maryland-based Pinkshift and Saxl Rose.

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Ottobar (2549 N. Howard St.)

Cost: $24.11

Family friendly? No. Must be 18 and up.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Baltimore American Indian Annual Pow-Wow

The Baltimore American Indian Center is hosting its 48th Annual Pow-Wow, featuring traditional dances, food, drumming and arts and crafts for a celebration of Native American culture.

Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Maryland State Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall (2200 York Road, Lutherville-Timonium)

Cost: $10 for Adults, $5 for children (4-12).

Family friendly? Yes.

Queering the Collection

Jacob Budenz, a Baltimore-based writer and artist, will be performing in this weekend’s “Queering the Collection.” The Walters Art Museum regularly invites artists and scholars to talk about the intersection of their queer identity with the works in the museum’s collection. Budenz’s work is a “queer apology for the divine masculine,” according to the museum’s website.

Time: 2-3 p.m.

Location: The Walters Art Museum (600 N. Charles St.)

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, Nov. 17

Sankofa Dance Theater: 30 Years of Music Movement and Folkways

The Sankofa Dance Theater is holding workshops and ticketed performances starting this weekend. The events come with the release of a limited-edition book, “Sankofa Dance Theater: 30 Years of Music Movement and Folkways,” which chronicles the troupe’s role as a “cultural ambassador” in Baltimore and West Africa, according to the Baltimore Museum of Art. Copies of the book are sold separately.

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: Baltimore Museum of Art (10 Art Museum Drive)

Cost: Tickets are $28.52.

Family friendly? Yes.

Bmore Boricuas, Mapping and Cultural Archiving workshop

Christina Delgado, the creator of Tola’s Room in Northeast Baltimore, is inviting local Baltimore Boricuas — people from Puerto Rico — to an afternoon of remembrance, food and drinks. Tola’s Room is a Puerto Rican home museum, a mixed-media collective exhibit that celebrates the nation’s families and culture. She is mapping and archiving Baltimore’s Puerto Rican community and asking Boricuas to contribute to her project by bringing photos, trinkets or other objects to the exhibit.

Time: 2-5 p.m.

Location: Tola’s Room (4212 Sheldon Ave.)

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.