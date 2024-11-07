After a pretty serious week with the election, you probably need some fun to take place this weekend. Whether you want to see some of the local art scene, take in Irish culture or smash some pumpkins, there are a number of events to check out.

Thursday, Nov. 7

First Thursdays: Make and Mingle

The Walters Art Museum’s “First Thursdays: Make and Mingle” program gives adults the chance to socialize with others and express their creativity. The museum is celebrating 90 years since it first opened its doors to the public in 1934, so a memory box will be the focus of this week’s social hour. All art materials will be supplied and you can also purchase food and drinks — just in case you need a glass of wine to spark some creativity.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: The Walters Art Museum (600 N. Charles St.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? No, you must be at least 21 years old.

Friday, Nov. 8

Art Walk

Station North’s Second Friday Art Walk is a monthly showcase of the area’s art and culture. The self-guided tour takes place across the several neighborhoods that make up Station North and gives you access to visit artist work spaces, studios, galleries, rowhomes and businesses. Some of the locations included are Guilford Hall Brewery, Currency Studio, Night Owl Gallery and Station North Books.

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Various venues and studios. For the full list of locations, visit the website.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Free with RSVP.

Family friendly? Yes.

Winterfest 2024

The 2024 Winterfest at Baltimore Clayworks, the Mount Washington ceramics center founded in 1980, is celebrating the upcoming holiday season with a part-exhibition, part-sale. It will feature 14 ceramic artists from 11 different states, all with unique, handcrafted art. No need for you to do last-minute holiday shopping: Get a head start this weekend with some artisanal gifts.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Baltimore Clayworks (5707 Smith Ave.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Tickets cost $35 for members and $40 for nonmembers.

Family friendly? Yes.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Baltimore City Veterans Day Parade

Ahead of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, Baltimore is honoring our veterans this Saturday with a parade. There will be wreath-layings at the Washington Monument and at War Memorial Plaza. The parade will travel Charles, Baltimore and Gay streets, where you can line up and watch marching bands, honor guards, ROTC programs and more.

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Washington Monument and Mount Vernon Place (699 N. Charles St.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Peabody Heights Brewery’s Anniversary

Peabody Heights Brewery is celebrating their 12-year anniversary with a weekend of brews and music. They will be brewing 12 beers to honor their time in business, including bringing back four favorites: Abell Hands, Hemingway, Werk and Bay Stories. There will be performances from Dosser, DJ Nomiii, DJ Ciara, Ed Schrader’s Music Beat and more. If you’re hungry, Ekiben and Fuzzies Burgers will be on-site.

Time: 4 p.m. on Friday and noon on Saturday.

Location: Peabody Heights Brewery (401 E. 30th St.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: A Saturday ticket is $12.51 including fees, and a ticket for Friday and Saturday is $21.05 including fees.

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, Nov. 10

Break Free Bash

Checkerspot Brewing Company is giving you the chance to release some of your anger in a safe environment. Bring your old pumpkin to the brewery and smash it while enjoying some beer and live music. They will also give you art supplies so you can decorate your pumpkin just to your liking before you demolish it. Your first beer is included in the price of a ticket.

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Checkerspot Brewing (1421 Ridgely St.)

Cost: Tickets are $35.

Family friendly? No, you must be at least 21 years old.

Maryland Irish Festival

The 50th annual Maryland Irish Festival is a three-day celebration of Irish culture at the Maryland State Fairgrounds. Check out Irish music, dancers, cuisine, cultural exhibits, workshops, whiskey-tasting sessions and vendors. There is a kid’s play area to keep your little ones busy, as well as a Catholic mass on Sunday morning.

Time: 6 p.m. on Friday and noon on Saturday and Sunday. Mass on Sunday starts at 10:30 a.m.

Location: Maryland State Fairgrounds (2200 York Road in Timonium)

Cost: Ticket prices vary depending on the day you go and your age.

Family friendly? Yes, children under 18 get in for free.