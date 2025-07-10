The dog days of summer are upon us.

Lean into this sweaty season with outdoor events in Howard County, like a Shakespeare production under the stars, a river treasure hunt or a USA-themed dance and movie viewing.

Or you could dream instead of a white Christmas at the (air-conditioned) Howard County Fairgrounds instead.

Either way, there’s plenty to do around the region for the week ending Wednesday, July 16.

Shakespeare in Ellicott City

7:30 p.m. Thursday

No need to wait for the Ides of March to catch the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company’s latest production of “Julius Caesar.” The outdoor show runs through July 20 at the Patapsco Female Institute Historic Park. Tickets are $50 for adults, $25 for youths ages 19 to 25 and free to anyone 18 or younger.

Dancing + a movie at the Columbia Lakefront

7 p.m. Friday

Independence Day is over — but patriotic fun has no expiration date. Fitness instructors will lead a “USA-inspired” dance session under the People Tree at 7 p.m. followed by a screening of “Captain America: Brave New World” at dusk. This event is free to all.

Christmas in July

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Do you look forward to the “Christmas creep?” Are you counting down the days until Santa comes to town? Get a jump-start on the winter holiday with crafts and tons of vendors at this early Yuletide event at the Howard County Fairgrounds. Entry is $5 for adults and free for kids.

Teen talent show

5-9 p.m. Saturday

This teen-led event at the Merriweather Post Pavilion showcases Howard County’s young performers. Cast your vote for your favorite junior and senior acts. The event also features a game truck, a free pinball lounge, a photo booth and a caricature artist. Oh, and did we mention there will be free Kona Ice?

‘Baltimore Hon’ tea party

12-3 p.m. Sunday

You’re gonna need more hairspray. Celebrate one of Baltimore’s most enduring archetypes with a four-course meal at the Elkridge Furnace Inn featuring classic local dishes and treats. Tickets are $56 plus taxes.

‘Wild for Water Day’ at Robinson Nature Center

10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday

This is the center’s biggest summer event and an excellent way to beat the heat. Cool down at Robinson Nature Center with water games, experiments, a river treasure hunt and more. The cost is $8 for members, $10 for nonmembers and free for children ages 2 and under.

Jimmy Buffett tribute band

7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday

Centennial Park’s summer concert series’ next performer is the “ultimate party band,” Sons of Pirates. Waste away again in Margaritaville to your favorite Jimmy Buffet tunes at the park’s amphitheater. This event is free for all ages.