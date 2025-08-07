At last! The sweltering heat has broken.

It’s a wonderful reprieve just in time for a variety of events around Howard County this week, including free concerts, yoga classes, the final days of the county fair and a few great indoor events as well.

Here are seven fun things to do from Thursday, Aug. 7, through Wednesday, Aug. 13.

Live music at Colorburst Park

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday

Amped in the Park, the Merriweather District’s summer concert series, features a free performance this week from New Jazz Underground, a trio touted as “an innovative and ultra creative collective striving to establish themselves as a defining voice for the genre of Jazz and beyond.” Find all the details here.

Howard County Fair in West Friendship

8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday

It’s not too late to celebrate Howard County’s agricultural roots at the annual fair, which wraps up this weekend. There’s a full schedule of activities, performances and events to keep you and the kiddos entertained. Tickets, which can be purchased online or at the front gate, are $10 for anyone over the age of 12 and half price for seniors age 62 and older.

Transition Repair Café in Columbia

1 to 3 p.m. Saturday

That item might be broken, but that doesn’t mean it’s a lost cause. Bring your busted stuff (jewelry, clothing, lamps, vacuum cleaners, toasters and small furniture, to name a few) to the Transition Repair Café at Freetown Farm, where volunteers will evaluate and fix it if they can. It’ll save you the hassle of buying anything new and is environmentally friendly to boot! Organizers just ask that you leave the gas-powered tools, cellphones and tablets at home.

Civil political chat in Glenelg

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

Head to K-9 & Coffee for a gathering of The Mingle Project, which fosters spirited — and, most importantly, civil — conversations about politics. Organizers say this event is all about leaving the internet noise behind in favor of face-to-face dialogue with neighbors.

Restaurant and Craft Beverage Weeks

Begins Monday Aug. 11

It’s that time of year again! Switch up your routine and try something new at one of the numerous Howard County restaurants and watering holes Aug. 11-24. Peruse the list of participating local businesses here.

Free yoga at the Chrysalis

6 to 6:45 p.m. Monday

Salute that summer sun with a gentle yoga class inside Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods. The class is accessible to yogis of all abilities and skill levels. Be sure to bring your own yoga mat and save your spot by registering here.

Open day at Ellicott Mills Children’s Museum

10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday

This kid-friendly, educational destination is hosting its final Special Summer Open Day of the summer. The event expands the museum’s usual hours of operation from 10 a.m. to noon. Kids get to enjoy displays plus flag-themed crafts and activities. Admission is free of charge, and walk-ins are welcome.