November is here, the foliage looks like fall and the holidays are approaching. Grab your favorite cozy sweater, get a hot chocolate and start planning your week with some events happening in Howard County.

From a fleece festival to a beekeeping seminar, here are seven things to do for the week ending Nov. 13.

Tot Swap sale

Public shopping Friday through Monday

Swing by the Howard County Fairgrounds for a pop-up consignment sale from Tot Swap. There will be thousands of fall and winter items from local families who are selling their new and gently used items.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Public access to the pop-up shop starts Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and there will be clothes from brands such as Gap, Under Armour, Ralph Lauren and more. Tickets are not required for the public sale days, Friday through Monday.

Elkridge Furnace Inn tour and history lecture

Noon to 1 p.m. Friday

Learn about the Elkridge Furnace Inn in Hanover, a Howard County landmark, with owner Dan Wecker. He will lead a lecture about the history of the inn, as well as other buildings on-site. If the weather permits, there will be a walking tour included.

Tickets are free, but seats are limited. Interested people can sign up for a spot online.

Maryland Alpaca and Fleece Festival

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Stock up on yarns and fibers from alpaca, wool, mohair and angora rabbit for your crocheting and knitting projects at the Maryland Alpaca and Fleece Festival. There will be live animals and free demos and seminars at the festival.

You might even find your next yarn project idea. The festival at the Howard County Fairgrounds is free to attend.

One-day beekeeping seminar

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday

Have you ever wanted to learn what beekeeping entails? Now is your chance. Head to the Howard County Fairgrounds Dining Hall to attend a one-day seminar to learn all about beekeeping and decide if it’s for you.

The Howard County Beekeepers Association is hosting the seminar. Registration is $30 per person, but children between 8 and 14 accompanying a paying adult don’t have to pay.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Veterans Parade

9:30 a.m. Sunday

Join the Howard County Veterans Foundation for the 10th annual Veterans Day Parade and celebration. The parade will begin on Merriweather Drive near Merriweather Post Pavilion and it will end at Wincopin Circle.

There are two grand marshals for the parade, Tracy Adkins and Kelly Kesler. The parade is free.

Savage Mill Community Blood Drive

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday

Roll up a sleeve and make a life-saving blood donation at the Savage Mill community blood drive, hosted by the American Red Cross. All blood types are needed, and donations will take place in The Great Room at Savage Mill.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

People who want to donate blood can sign up online to reserve a free time slot.

Paint night

7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday

To get ready for the holidays, join the Owen Brown Community Association and Pinot’s Palette to paint your very own holiday LED wine bottle. The paint night will have snacks and supplies, you just need to bring your creativity.

The event is BYOB for people 21 years and older, and all minors must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are $23.18 including fees.